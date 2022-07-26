Mark Stuart’s second stint at Colorado College was much shorter than his first.
Stuart, a standout defenseman for the Tigers 2002-05, returned to campus after a 12-year career in the National Hockey League to be an assistant on Kris Mayotte’s first staff last season.
The CC athletic department announced Tuesday that Stuart is resigning his post to join the Edmonton Oilers as an assistant to coach Jay Woodcroft.
“I could not be happier for Mark and his family,” Mayotte said in the university’s release. “Mark is a great person, coach, and alum with a very bright future. He was integral in helping us build the foundation of a championship program. I look forward to his continued success.”
Stuart captained the 2004-05 Tigers squad that reached the Frozen Four and scored 12 goals and assisted 42 others in his collegiate career. He went on to play in nearly 700 NHL games with Boston, Atlanta and Winnipeg.
After a year spent as a volunteer coach at University of Vermont — coached by Todd Woodcroft, the older brother of Stuart’s new boss — in 2020-21, Stuart returned to his alma mater to help the program rebuild. Now, he’s leaving for the NHL a second time.
“I will forever be in debt to Kris Mayotte, (athletic director) Lesley Irvine, and the entire Colorado College community for the opportunity to come back to the Springs and coach the Tigers,” Stuart said. “To the staff and players, thank you for allowing me to be a part of something special. The program is in great hands with this group, and I look forward to following all of their successes.”