Colorado coach Tad Boyle lost his cool in the final minute, drawing consecutive technical fouls and an ejection from the game.

“Look, obviously, I had a disagreement on multiple occasions tonight. That just is part of the game,” Boyle said. “But the one thing I'm going to do for these guys is I'm going to fight for this team when I feel like they're fighting for us, they're fighting for Colorado, across their chest, and that's what I did.

“We didn't lose this game because of officiating.”

Colorado was outscored 24-7 from the free throw line in the game, attempting 20 fewer shots from the stripe.

“To me, the difference in the game was our inability to get to the free-throw line, okay?" Boyle said. "Our inability to get to the free-throw line was the difference in the game, and our turnovers because when you drive on UCLA, they are very, very active with their hands. … So the activity with their hands on drives and our inability to get to the free-throw line, I thought was a big, big part of that game. Take away the four points they got on me, it was a seven-point game. Our guys, again, they scratched, and they fought, and they clawed, but we couldn't get to the free-throw line.”