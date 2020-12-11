Game recognize game - or in the case of Karl Dorrell and Sam Noyer, gamer recognize gamer.
After Noyer tossed his second interception of last week’s win at Arizona, television cameras captured the quarterback and his first-year coach in what looked like an argument. The involved parties said any dispute on display last week was firmly behind them as they prepared for Saturday’s regular-season finale against Utah, a must-win game if the Buffaloes are to have any shot at playing for a Pac-12 championship.
“We’re great. We’re awesome,” Noyer said. “We’re both competitive. In the heat of the moment, obviously, that competitive nature kind of comes out. Obviously, I wasn’t happy with my performance. He wasn’t either. Or I wasn’t happy with that throw. But at the same time, we moved past it right after that play and finished the game and things were (good).”
Dorrell, a measured and calm man throughout his media availabilities in his first season back in Boulder, admitted his gameday intensity can surprise some.
“I have high expectations of this team, and I hold them to it. I do. That’s my coaching style. That’s what I've done for most of my career. It does surprise young men when I’m not that way in practice, but on gameday, I’m a different guy. Well, I think they have a feel for what my expectations are,” Dorrell said.
“I can’t tell you ... that that’s not going to happen again. I’m going to tell you, matter of fact, it probably will (happen again).”
And that’s fine with his first-year starting quarterback, who admits to being hard on himself. After posting three passing touchdowns against one interception in CU’s first two games of the season, Noyer has flipped those numbers in the two games since. One constant has been Noyer’s involvement in the run game. He’s got at least one rushing touchdown in each game this season.
Last week, he went without a passing touchdown and tossed two interceptions. The second pick, which came when Arizona's Anthony Pandy dropped into coverage and Noyer failed to loft the ball over the linebacker, led to the discussion with Dorrell and increased focus this week.
“I was really critical in the film watching and hard on myself and trying to learn what I could do better and what I need to do better in order to put our guys (in position) to have more success this week,” Noyer said.
Dorrell added that though the interceptions go down next to Noyer’s name on the stat sheet, it’s not his fault alone, even if that’s the way he interprets it.
“He’s grown quite a bit this season from where we started to where we are now. I think he has high expectations of him(self) playing well. I know from knowing him, he probably puts it all on his shoulders in terms of (thinking) ‘if things aren’t going well, it’s really my fault.’ That’s admirable, but that’s not true,” Dorrell said.
“It’s receivers running the right routes and the right depth, the right displacement, good protection. There’s a number of things that go with that. But I do like how he is taking ownership of what his play is, but by no means is it all about Sam. We’ve got to do things in and around Sam for him to be as (good) as he can be.”
Through three games, Utah is 10th in the 12-team league in passing yards allowed per game at 246 but second in interceptions with five. Colorado’s passing offense is 11th in the league with 186.5 yards per game, just ahead of Utah.
Despite last week’s conversation, Colorado’s competitive coach and quarterback appear to be on the same page heading into Saturday’s game.
“Me and him have a great relationship. I can go up and talk to him anytime. He can come talk to me all the time. That will never change. He’s a great coach, and I love the relationship that we have,” Noyer said.
“I love the competitive nature that he brings to this game, because I'm a competitor as well. I think it was good. It’s no harsh feelings or anything. We both understood.”