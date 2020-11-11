Karl Dorrell is feeling good and has his fingers crossed it stays that way.
It’s about all Colorado’s football coach can do this year, other than keep a slab of wood handy.
Dorrell said Wednesday he’s been pleased with the couple of practices since beating UCLA on Saturday, as the Buffaloes prepare for this week’s game at Stanford.
“I like where our heads (are) at,” Dorrell said. “We’ve got some work to continue to improve and fix. We’re addressing those things. We’re looking forward to another week to go out there and compete.”
The Stanford game, set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, is the Buffaloes' first road trip of the season. With that, comes adhering to the host state’s COVID-19 guidelines. Dorrell said his team has followed additional protocols to satisfy standards in Santa Clara County, home of Palo Alto and the Stanford campus.
“We’re in really good health right now. You’re crossing your fingers every day,” Dorrell said.
“We’re just hopeful that we can stay that course and be able to bring our team out there and go out there and compete for another win.”
While the Buffaloes have, for now, avoided a coronavirus outbreak that could impact their schedule — a handful of games across the country scheduled for Saturday have been postponed in recent days — they’ve been unlucky elsewhere. James Stefanou, the team’s 33-year-old kicker, decided to medically retire after Saturday’s game when he made all five of his extra points but missed one field goal and had another blocked. Evan Price, who made the game-winning kick against Stanford last season, will again handle the kicking duties. Center Colby Pursell was hurt last week, and Josh Jynes has handled most of the snapping leading up to Saturday’s game, while safety Chris Miller is considered doubtful to play against the Cardinal.
“Any point in time in the course of a week, an injury can happen, COVID can happen, anything,” Dorrell said. “So we need our second team to be ready for that opportunity to come for themselves, and so far they’ve passed every test when something like this has occurred so far.”
Most notably, Jarek Broussard ran with the starting running back job after Alex Fontenot was ruled out for the opener. The sophomore rushed for 187 yards and three touchdowns in a performance that earned him Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week.
“I knew this was going to happen as soon as he got his chance,” offensive lineman Frank Fillip said. “He’s just a phenomenal running back.”
Dorrell said junior Isaiah Lewis performed similarly well, filling into the defensive secondary, after a strong showing in preseason camp. While the reserves have been up to the task through one week of the regular season, the coach is doing what he can to muster up some good fortune the rest of the way.
“Literally, every morning before we have our meetings, I’m waiting for the all-clear signal from our training room saying that everybody is cleared and ready to go. That’s how it’s been. We’ve been really fortunate that our guys have done a great job of taking care of themselves and doing the right things when they’re not here in our facility,” Dorrell said before literally knocking on wood. “We’re just hopeful that we can continue this streak. We need all of our players. We’re not deep in a lot of areas.”