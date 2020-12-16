Most of Karl Dorrell’s first recruiting class at Colorado is signed, and he should get a few extra birthday cards to show for his work.
Dorrell, who turns 57 on Friday, started his celebration early with 17 players who finalized their college football decisions during the early signing period, which started Wednesday.
“It’s not a big class, but I think every one of these players are, I think, the players that we were looking for specifically in terms of the style of how they play and how we see them fit in our systems. We feel really good about the class,” Dorrell said. “I know they’ve bought into our philosophy of what we’re trying to build here as a program. They understand the direction that we’re going. They know they’re a big piece to that in terms of making the steps of improvement and elevating our program to taking the next step. I think they all understand there is work to be done.”
Dorrell’s first recruiting class featured three signees apiece from Colorado, California and Texas, while eight other states are sending a single player to Boulder. The kids staying in their home state are wide receivers Ty Robinson (Aurora, Eaglecrest) and Chase Penry (Greenwood Village/Cherry Creek) and tight end Erik Olsen (Littleton, Heritage), who is the highest-ranked member of the class so far according to rivals.com and 247sports.
“We need a tight end, and we got our local kid,” Dorrell said. “We think he can help us.”
Dorrell carried that sentiment for all of his signees. The position breakdown includes one quarterback — Tigard (Ore.) product Drew Carter, two receivers, two offensive linemen, three defensive linemen, two linebackers and three defensive backs.
“We’ve specifically recruited for a particular purpose to be here. It wasn’t just to take numbers, which I think programs do,” Dorrell said. “These guys, because of the small class and the small senior class that’s leaving, they’re very specific about why we recruited them and why they can help us.”
Of the group of 17, 16 are coming from the high school ranks. The exception is safety Trustin Oliver, who originally committed to Colorado after graduating from Legend High School before enrolling at a couple of community colleges, most recently Iowa Western.
“He is a big, physical player at the point of attack,” safeties coach Brett Maxie said. “He is a good tackler. He likes contact. When the ball is in the air he turns into a receiver.”
Dorrell said he plans to put an emphasis on recruiting high school kids and leave junior college transfers to address more immediate needs in future years.
“The frustration in my experience with junior college players is by the time you get them entrenched in your system, they’re a senior and they’re out,” Dorrell said. “I would rather get the guys playing and get them entrenched and by their sophomore year they’re pretty entrenched in our system, then they have two years of eligibility to be really, really good.”
While the first signing day came and went without any surprises, recruiting during a pandemic wasn’t easy. Official visits were not possible, leaving most of the work to be done digitally, while recruiters also prepared for a possible change in the NCAA’s statutes regarding compensation name, image and likeness before next season.
“I want to be prepared for that,” Dorrell said. “I want them to understand that there will be some branding opportunities.”
It’s a big change from when Dorrell first started recruiting players 30-some years ago. While he said coaching keeps him young as he nears 60, a thought he struggled with, he’ll have plenty to keep him busy as the Buffaloes close out this season and finish up his first recruiting class at Colorado.
“We do have some room for more. We’re going to continue to scour (for) anything and everything that can help us at any position. So we’re going to keep our antennas up for anything that might happen between now and February, too,” Dorrell said. “Even though the recruiting class from what we earmarked as committed players, that’s done, but, you know, recruiting is never over, right?”