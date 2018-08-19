DENVER • The cool, cloudy conditions that ushered in the final day of the Colorado Classic seemed an all-too appropriate backdrop for the fledgling cycling event.
Now in its second year, the four-stage road race garnered little fanfare during two days in Vail and two days in the Mile High City. Crowds along the routes appeared to be measurably smaller than the first edition of the race in 2017, which included an opening stage in Colorado Springs, and were dwarfed by the number of fans who came out to watch the now-defunct USA Pro Challenge from 2011 to 2015.
On the roads, the action Sunday was typical of a final day in Denver as the race leaders managed to stay out of trouble on a flat, 9.1-mile circuit. Representing UnitedHealthCare, Katie Hall proved to be the top woman over the four days and Gavin Mannion was the top man.
For Hall, the victory continued a stellar year of top performances. The Colorado Classic title was her fifth in a U.S. stage race in 2018. Her teammate Leah Thomas finished second and Rally Cycling’s Abby Mickey took third.
“Last year we had a teammate – Ruth Winder – that was really good. I raced for her and she won almost all the stage races,” Hall said. “This year, it was my turn.”
For Mannion, the win is the biggest he’s known. The Fort Collins resident grabbed control with a strong ride in Friday’s individual time trial in Vail and never relinquished his edge. Teammate Serghei Tvetcov finished runner-up for the second straight year and Education First-Drapac’s Hugh Carthy was third.
“It was the best week of my cycling career, and today’s probably the best day,” Mannion said. “To wrap up all the hard work that my teammates have done for me and to have Travis (McCabe) win the stage, today doesn’t really get any better.”
Mannion’s positive thoughts on the week were echoed by Ken Gart, chairman of the RPM Events Group, which puts on the race and accompanying arts and music festival.
“We feel really good about where we are,” he said. “I will tell you our sponsors are really happy.”
And happy sponsors are essential to success in the sport of cycling, where a lack of money has been the death knell for many tours in the U.S., including the Pro Challenge and Coors Classic in Colorado.
While Gart admitted to some “inconsistency” in the fan support over the four days, his message after the final stage remained positive. When pressed by The Gazette, however, he wouldn’t go so far as to guarantee a third edition of the race.
“We all have to sit down and analyze it, look at the numbers, look at the financials,” Gart said. “Our goal is to make this thing self-sustaining so that it can be around for the long term. That’s our goal. That’s really, really what we’re working hard to do. And I feel like we’re making fantastic progress. But I can’t guarantee it.”
For a group of Colorado riders, including Tour de France participant Taylor Phinney and 2016 Olympic silver medalist Jenn Valente, the experience of racing in front of friends and family is one they cherish.
“Colorado is one of the best states for cycling in the country and the fact that we have this race is really cool,” said Mickey, of Boulder. “We can show off what we have to offer so I hope the race continues to grow.”