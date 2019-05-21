The historic third edition of the Colorado Classic won’t include Colorado Springs, officials confirmed Tuesday when they unveiled the host cities for the annual road cycling race.
The four-day event will begin Aug. 22 in Steamboat Springs. Subsequent stages will be held in Avon, Golden and Denver. This year's race will feature only women, a first for a cycling event of this magnitude in the state.
“These partnerships are paramount in the success of the event to engage the local communities around the racing action and the broader women’s empowerment initiatives," Lucy Diaz, COO of race organizer RPM Events Group, said in a press release. "Together with local organizers we will create an engaging and exciting experience while showcasing the local flavors of each community."
In 2017, the inaugural Colorado Classic kicked off in Colorado Springs, with stages for both men and women. The course took riders on laps through Garden of the Gods and included a finish downtown.
Specific route details of this year's race will be released in June.
Five months ago, organizers shook up the status quo in professional cycling when they announced that they were cancelling the men's race in favor of making the women's event stand out on the sport's calendar.
RPM Events Group chairman Ken Gart expressed his team’s desire to create “one great race instead of two average ones.”
The total purse to be awarded this summer will be almost four times higher than that given to women in 2018. Teams also will receive stipends for travel and expenses.
“It’s a huge paradigm shift," race director and Monument resident Sean Petty said in December. "Normally, when you hear about a race going away, it’s the women’s race. This is flipping the script, and it’s time we did this.”
This will be the first time that Steamboat, Avon and Golden have been host cities for the Colorado Classic. However, all three were part of the landscape of the now-defunct USA Pro Challenge, which ran from 2011 to 2015.
In the final year of the Pro Challenge, three-time Olympic gold medalist Kristin Armstrong secured the overall title in Golden. It was the first time in that particular event that women had shared the stage with men.
But women's cycling owns a long, rich history in Colorado. In the 1970s and 1980s, the Coors Classic served as the largest women's stage race in the world and boosted the careers of riders such as Jeannie Longo and Connie Carpenter-Phinney.
"That race put women's cycling on the map, and not only in the United States," Olympic gold medalist Carpenter-Phinney told The Gazette in 2012. "It set a standard that didn't exist before that in the world."
Organizers of the Colorado Classic hope to set a similar standard.