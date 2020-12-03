Tad Boyle and the Buffaloes are getting back to basketball.
Colorado’s athletic department announced Thursday that the men’s basketball team was able to resume activities after a two-day hiatus, which postponed its Pac-12 opener at Arizona, originally scheduled for Wednesday. That, according to Thursday’s announcement, is the only game expected to be impacted.
“After proper due diligence by our medical staff and in consultation with campus health officials, our men’s basketball team has resumed practice today,” Colorado athletic director Rick George said in a news release. “Case investigation and contact tracing of the most recent case within the basketball program, as well as diagnostic PCR testing of all team members on Tuesday and Wednesday and our daily antigen testing cadence, indicated that no further pause in team activities is necessary. We are moving forward with plans to host Washington State on Saturday, pending results of our regular testing the rest of this week.
“We will continue daily testing and symptom monitoring of our student-athletes and adherence to guidance from national, state, local and campus public health officials to ensure that we’re doing everything we can to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, opponents, staff, campus and community.”
The Buffaloes started the season in Manhattan, Kansas, where they picked up wins over South Dakota and Kansas State. McKinley Wright IV was named Pac-12 player of the week after averaging 22 points, five assists and four rebounds through two games.