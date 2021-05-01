Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon was named one of April’s stars of the month by the NHL.

MacKinnon had 21 points in April (nine goals, 12 assists), best in the West Division, as the Avalanche went 9-4. He registered seven multipoint games and saw a 15-game point streak end Friday against the San Jose Sharks, the longest streak in the league this season.

Eleven of MacKinnon’s April points (five goals, six assists) came on the power play, a league high. He’s tied for fourth in the NHL in points (19 goals, 42 assists) and in the top five in power-play points, shots on goal and assists.

The Avalanche host the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

Grubauer posts shutout in return as Colorado Avalanche end three-game losing streak DENVER - A Colorado Avalanche trio made a victorious return from COVID-19 protocol in Friday’s 3-0 win over the San Jose Sharks.