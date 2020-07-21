Nathan MacKinnon is a finalist for the Hart Trophy, awarded to “the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.”
Colorado Avalanche's MacKinnon, Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl and New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin were the top three vote-getters on ballots submitted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
The same three players are finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award, which is given to “the most outstanding player in the NHL” as voted on by fellow members of the NHL Players’ Association.
MacKinnon’s name will be thrown around a lot during the winners announcements, set for the conference finals. He’s also a finalist for the Lady Byng Trophy, which highlights sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct paired with high playing ability. MacKinnon finished the regular season with 93 points (35 goals, 58 assists) to go with 12 penalty minutes.
He said Tuesday that he adjusted his game "a little bit" as longtime linemates Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog battled injuries.
"If anything, I was a little more aggressive," MacKinnon said. "... It worked out obviously. We’re so deep that so many guys stepped up and played great."
Two players in the Avalanche/Nordiques franchise have won the Hart Trophy. Current general manager Joe Sakic won it in 2000-01 and Peter Forsberg claimed it two seasons later.