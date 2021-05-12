Nathan MacKinnon will miss Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Kings as the Colorado Avalanche attempt to take first in the West Division and win the Presidents' Trophy.
Avs coach Jared Bednar said the injury is unrelated to the malady that made MacKinnon miss two games against the Kings last weekend.
“Hopefully he’s good and healthy and ready to go for Game 1 of the playoffs," Bednar said.
MacKinnon topped 20 minutes Monday in his return against the Vegas Golden Knights. He had two shots on goal and two hits.
"I don't know how much he was limited," Bednar said, adding that MacKinnon sometimes doesn't open up about nagging injuries.
"He wanted to play. Felt like he could play the way he normally does."
Defenseman Samuel Girard is back in the lineup after missing six games with an injury. Bednar said he would take the spot of Jacob MacDonald.