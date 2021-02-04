Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog joined Tyson Jost on the COVID-19 protocol-related absences list Thursday. Jost was added to the list late Wednesday.
Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Wild was postponed after five Wild players were added to the COVID-19 protocol list Wednesday. Another, Nico Sturm, was a Thursday addition.
There are fewer options at forwards for the Avalanche ahead of a scheduled two-game series in St. Louis on Saturday and Sunday. Nathan MacKinnon is week-to-week with a lower body injury, leaving Mikko Rantanen as the only immediately available member of the top line. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare has a lower-body injury and Matt Calvert has an upper-body injury.
Jost and Landeskog didn’t necessarily test positive. That’s one of several reasons a player could be added to the list, along with being a high-risk close contact.
The Wild became just the latest NHL team to pause operations due to COVID-19 related concerns. The Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres have postponed recent games, though Vegas is expected to return to play Friday. Twenty-two games have been postponed since the season began.
The league announced Thursday that it would adopt more preventative measures.
“With about 20 percent of our season played, we are mindful of the fact that we might be seeing a more aggressive transmission of the virus and will continue to make adjustments to our protocols as we consult on a daily basis with, and adhere to, the recommendations of our medical advisors,” commissioner Gary Bettman said in a release. “It is important to note that, while we have seen almost 100 players enter our COVID protocols, fewer than half have done so because of confirmed positive tests — and, among that group, many have not been symptomatic.”
To allow for better air flow, arenas will remove the partitions of shielding behind the benches, and no one will be allowed to sit in the stands in that area. In addition, the league is considering requiring portable air filters.
Teams are advised to limit time at the arena before and after games. Six feet will be required between players at their locker stalls.