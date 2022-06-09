Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) and center Andrew Cogliano (11) congratulates goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) after he shut out the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. The Colorado Avalanche shut out Edmonton Oilers 4-0 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)