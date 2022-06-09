DENVER - Preparation for the Stanley Cup Finals started with some fun.
Without knowing their next opponent or when the championship series might start, the Avalanche returned to the practice rink at Family Sports and put on a show for the fans in attendance. They will face either the Rangers or Lightning who are still in the midst of their Eastern Conference Finals series.
The Avs closed practice with a competition that split the team into two squads stationed at opposite corners with a line of pucks placed along each blue line. Players skated the length of the ice, picking up the puck around the blue line, before trying to beat the goaltender. Success meant the puck stayed in the net. Those who had their shots saved or failed to put them on target replaced their puck on the way back. The first team to have no pucks left along its respective blue line won.
“Our goal today was just to get them up and get them moving,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said after practice.
After spending Tuesday traveling back to Edmonton, Wednesday's off day and Thursday’s lighter practice, the plan is to pick up the tone Friday. From there, the Avalanche will mix in days off as needed, Bednar said.
“Tomorrow, we want to get to work,” he said. “On my work days, I want them to go out, and I want them to compete against one another.”
Bednar said he was pleased with how his team handled its previous breaks this postseason. After sweeping Nashville in the first round, Colorado had a week off before its next game. A shorter break followed after St. Louis stretched the second-round series to six games, but the Avalanche regrouped and opened the Western Conference Finals with a win over Edmonton to go 3-0 in Game 1s this postseason.
“Coaches do a good job of making sure we’re working, getting the work in," J.T. Compher said. "It is good to get a little bit of rest, but we’ve been through this already this playoffs where we’ve had some time to get ready for a series.
“It’s just keeping your mind in it. You have a little time to relax, but it’s just mentally making sure you’re fresh and focused on the goal ahead.”
Kadri, Cogliano working their way back after surgery
Both Nazem Kadri and Andrew Cogliano are working to get back into the mix after recent hand surgeries.
Bednar said the forwards had similar operations but on different digits. Kadri was back in the gym after undergoing thumb surgery, while Cogliano is still a day or two away from that kind of progress.
“Both of those guys are hoping, depending on the timeline, that they’ll be able to make their way back into the finals,” Bednar said. “We’ll see how it goes.”