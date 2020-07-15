The Colorado Avalanche’s Cale Makar could become the third member of the current roster to win the Calder Trophy, awarded to the league’s top rookie. He was named a finalist Wednesday.
With Makar’s points-per-game total the highest by a rookie defenseman since 1988-89, there could easily be another winner in Colorado. He’d join Nathan MacKinnon (2013-14) and Gabriel Landeskog (2011-12).
Fellow defenseman Nikita Zadorov called Makar “our engine” on the blue line.
“It’s exciting to see the kid coming up (in his) first year and absolutely destroying the league,” Zadorov said.
Ballots submitted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association determined the finalists. Makar and MacKinnon, who’s a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award, will learn their fates during the conference finals.
Makar’s competition consists of Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes and Chicago Blackhawks winger Dominik Kubalik.
The Hobey Baker winner has shown a propensity for game-winning goals. He finished a run to the 2019 NCAA title game with UMass, then signed with the Avalanche for the rest of the postseason. He memorably scored the winner in Game 3 of the first round against the Calgary Flames on his first pro shot in his first pro game.
He’s tied for first among rookies in game-winners with four. He’s second in assists, points and power-play points (19).
Makar, the fourth overall pick in 2017, is second on the Avalanche in scoring with 50 points in 57 games (12 goals, 38 assists). Only three other rookie defensemen in NHL history have points-per-game percentages that are the same or better — Brian Leetch, Larry Murphy and Al MacInnis.
Good comparisons
Two Avs who have been to the Stanley Cup finals, Andre Burakovsky (Washington, 2018) and Joonas Donskoi (San Jose, 2016), had high praise for Colorado’s depth.
Burakovsky, coming off a career-high 45 points in 58 regular-season games, said his current team is deeper than the Capitals squad that won the Cup and has similar chemistry.
“Everyone can play with everyone. I think that’s a huge upside for us coming into the playoff here,” Burakovsky said.
Both players joined the Avalanche last summer, Burakovsky through trade and Donskoi as a free agent a few months after his Sharks defeated the Avalanche in the Western Conference semifinals.
“This team this year is the best team I’ve ever played for,” Donskoi said. “Tons and tons of offensive skill. Four, even five good lines that can all play good offensive hockey.”