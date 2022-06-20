The hockey team representing a body of water sank the Avalanche on Monday night to cause the Stanley Cup Final to become much more stimulating now.
The Avs’ body of work was abysmal. The Lightning “had more desperation,’’ coach Jared Bednar accurately acknowledged afterward. “We didn’t execute.’’
Welcome, finally, to the serious series, Tampa Bay. Return to reality, Avalanche. Monday night was a revenge blowout.
The Avs had to realize the Lightning wouldn’t capitulate quickly after their first goal was overturned. Tampa Bay went ahead and scored early and often.
Now, this is more like an NHL challenge than a walk in the mountains or a stroll on the beach for the Avalanche.
Those who assumed the Avs would skate past the Lightning like they did the Predators, the Blues and the Oilers obviously haven’t been paying attention and are consumed by their passion.
For the first time ever the Avs lost a Stanley Cup Final game in Florida. They were 2-0 vs. the Florida Panthers in 1996. Sweep is not happening again.
The Avalanche, who won Game 2 by a score of 7-0, were humiliated 6-2 in Game 3. And the world’s greatest goalie, Andrei Vasilevskiy, showed.
But the Avs suddenly have their own goalie quandry. Darcy Kuemper or Pavel Francouz in Game 4?
Bednar, ever secretive, was not announcing who would start in goal for Game 4.
Nevertheless, it must be Frankie’s turn again.
Darcy, who is 6-foot-4, came up small Monday night even though he didn’t get assistance from his defense.
Sure, Kuemper was the primary starter in the regular season and when he has been healthy enough in the postseason. He even threw a shutout in Game 2 of the final against the ineffective Lightning in Denver. However, when the confrontation shifted to the friendlier sea level towns of Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota and Clearwater Beach of mid-Florida, Darcy couldn’t keep his head above water.
The Avs’ front-liner gave up five goals in two periods Monday before being persuaded to skate to the bench by Bednar, Kuemper’s strongest supporter. He was replaced by Pavel, who is undefeated and has become the darling of Avalanche chanting fanatics. Frankie had his own blank in the playoffs, too.
Francouz has been more impressive in the nets, anyway. In the opening game of the Final, Kuemper was burned three times in the last two periods to create a tie, but he was saved by his mates in overtime when the Avs scored early. The Lightning played the straight men to the Avalanche in the second game, and Kuemper might have been the loneliest man on the ice and didn’t have to do much more than hang around in the crease. He didn’t act like the dominant goalie needed in the playoffs.
But, on Monday night, the Lightning, as expected, revealed why they’ve won back-to-back Stanley Cup titles. They ratcheted up their tempo, which coach Jon Cooper had ordered, and matched the Avs in offensive aggressiveness. And having a home crowd of 19,029 at the motor oil arena certainly aided the team living on the edge vs. the Avs.
The Lightning have won eight straight playoff games at home, while the Avalanche failed for the first time in eight postseason games on the road.
Missing two of their top six forwards to injury, the Avalanche did score two goals in the opening 10 minutes for the third consecutive game.
Yet, only one counted.
The Avalanche opened with the same speed and spirit as they had at home, and captain Gabe Landeskog gave them the lead just five minutes in the first. Period.
Here’s where the impetus turned.
Behind the bench Cooper didn’t seem interested in reviewing the goal, because of an off-sides possibility, until his staff coerced him into a challenge just before play resumed.
Then the league office in Toronto deliberated the situation for five minutes before eventually waving off the 1-0 Avalanche lead. Bednar said the debate “was long’’ and “about three times more than we usually get.’’ Off-sides was the correct call – the puck was an inch away from being on the blue line – but the Avalanche did reply with another goal before the Lightning, against the laws of electricity, did strike twice.
It seemed over.
“Well, I didn’t like our execution,’’ Bednar said.
The Avs were beaten badly by the Bay.