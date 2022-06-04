The Canadian club resolved to bring its Eh-game Saturday night.
But the Avalanche are the A-Team.
The Avs conquered the Oilers 4-2 to seize an existential insurmountable 3-0 lead in the NHL’s Western Conference Finals.
In league history, 200 teams have trailed 3-0 in the best-of-seven playoffs, and only four — just three in the past 80 seasons — have rallied from such a deep, devastating deficit to win a series. Nobody ever has achieved the feat in the conference finals.
The Colorado road warriors have triumphed in six consecutive games in Nashville, St. Louis and Edmonton. And they had to do it without starting goalie Darcy Kuemper (again) and regular-season assist leader and postseason MVP (for all but one minute and four seconds Saturday) Nazem Kadri, who was the object of a filthy hit by Evander Kane, who has tried to emulate Evander Holyfield in games 2 and 3.
For cross-checking Kadri’s head into the boards, Kane received a five-minute major penalty, but should have been ejected with a game misconduct. He mostly likely will be punished by the league and suspended for Game 4 — probably the Western finale. The Avalanche didn’t disclose Kadri’s injury publicly, but it could be a concussion, and the center will miss extended time. He won’t play in the rest of this series and maybe not the next, Jared Bednar said. The coach ripped on Kane, calling his action “the most dangerous hit in hockey.’’
Nevertheless, the Avalanche have proven conclusively, with 11 victories in 13 playoff games, they deserve to be in the Stanley Cup Finals. And soon will be.
Reserve goalie Pavel Francouz has played 120 minutes and allowed only two goals to the Oilers. The first occurred 38 seconds into the opening period Saturday night when he was solved by Connor McDavid, who has been solved by the Avalanche entirely during the series. It was the first shot of the evening. The other was on a rare lethargic effort by the goaltender-to-the-stars in the second period.
But the Avs would take a 3-2 lead, hushed the room and held on tightly when the Oilers removed goalie Mike Smith with two minutes remaining and added a sixth attacker. Smith has given up 13 of the Avalanche’s 15 goals in three games.
The Avs have put 40 shots on goal in each and played defense like the Broncos’ Orange Crush and No-Fly Zone. The Oilers have no answer and don’t even know what the question is.
Bring on the Rangers, who lead the Eastern Conference Finals 2-0, or the Lightning.
As usual in the postseason, the Avs called on a myriad of players from Joe Sakic’s world-class roster to contribute at both ends of the ice. This time Valeri Nichushkin was credited with two goals.
The first was a gift in Edmonton. His wrist shot from the left side was not angled toward the net, but Oilers’ defenseman Darnell Nurse made his second mistake. He already had drawn a delay-of-game minor for scooping the puck into the stands. Nurse accidentally redirected Nichushkin’s attempt, and Smith didn’t react to stop the own goal with three minutes, 48 seconds to go in the first period.
Valeri’s second goal in the second period was more conventional and provided the Avs with a 2-1 advantage.
Edmonton tied the score in the third and had a chance go ahead on a power play. But T.J. Compher, a hero throughout the playoffs, made up for his time in the box. Just as the penalty kill ended after another brilliant stop by “Frankie, Frankie, Frankie," Compher raced onto the ice, got the inside position and beat Smith for what would be the winning goal. A vacant-net goal concluded the suspense.
The Avs won one for Kadri.
The Oilers are, as Tiger Williams once said of an opponent, “done like dinner.’’
They might manage to salvage one game in Edmonton, but teams in North American major professional sports have rallied from 0-3 only five times — the four in the NHL and once by the Red Sox in Major League Baseball. The last team to pull off a miracle was the L.A. Kings in 2014. The Oilers are not that team, and the Avalanche is not going down, especially after the disaster that was the series with the Golden Knights last season.
Eh!