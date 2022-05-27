Six ticks to overtime in Game 6, Darren Helm, who hadn’t scored a goal in the playoffs in six years, was at the helm and did a deep six on the St. Louis Blues.
Bravo, Avalanche! Whew!
The best team won 3-2 Friday night, but the victory took quite a while in coming – 59 minutes and 54 seconds.
Helm spent 14 seasons with the Red Wings. All is forgiven.
With 20 seconds remaining in the 2-2 thriller everyone in the building and two North American countries braced for an extra period or several. The Avs penetrated the Blues’ zone, and 34-year-old Erik Johnson passed to the 35-year-old Helm just behind the left faceoff circle. Helm let loose with a laser that sailed over St. Louis goalie Ville Husso’s left shoulder and slammed into the nets.
Over and out.
On the 20th anniversary of the last year the Avs played in the Western Conference Finals, they are back where they belong.
Avalanche vs. Oilers will be the 3M Series matching megastars Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.
But Friday night belonged to Avalanche center Helm, winger J.T. Compher and defenseman Josh Manson.
Compher scored tying goals twice – the first 9:34 into the first period and the second 10:18 into the second period – and was so hard it knocked Husso’s Gatorade bottle from its pocket behind the goal.
And Manson, who’d scored the overtime goal in the opening game of the series, produced the greatest block of the Avalanche postseason. It should be called a save because Manson saved the Avs after goalie Darcy Kuemper went sliding out of the crease and left the goal untended. But Manson dove in front of the vacated goal and absorbed a mortar in the chest to turn back the Blues’ most opportune chance to reach a seventh game in the second round.
The Oilers-Avalanche confrontation will be a father-son affair. Josh’s dad Dave, a long-time distinguished defenseman, joined the Oilers as an assistant coach in February.
McDavid has been sensational throughout his career and throughout the playoffs – especially at the end Thursday night in the series with the Flames when he scored in overtime. MacKinnon is about the only player in the league who can challenge McDavid for supremacy in the current playoffs. And Makar is the premier defenseman left in the Cup chase.
Lord Stanley, who donated the trophy, would be proud of the trio.
This may not be a series for the aged Stanley but could be a series for the ages.
The Avs dominated the Blues, who had prevailed in Denver in Game 5, for much of Friday evening and certainly was the superior team, but they couldn’t really solve goalie Husso, who made 36 saves.
However, the Avalanche’s 39th shot, by Helm, put away Husso and the Blues.
The Avs dictated on the ice the opening period with shots on goal (13-7), faceoffs (11-9), blocked shots (2-0), takeaways (5-1) and command of the rushes.
But the Blues scored the only goal with exactly a minute left. Justin Faulk was unguarded on the right side and had a free lane to the goal, slapping the puck off Kuemper’s right elbow into the upper side of the net.
There has been a trend in the series. In the third period of the fifth game the Blues scored in the last 58 seconds. In the first period of Game 6 the Blues scored as the Avs again let down.
During the second period the Avalanche controlled the play, doubling the Blues in shots and skating circles around the home team. The Avs tied the score.
But the Blues replied for a 2-1 lead after two.
Yet, Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson seemed to be involved in all the action. His shot rebounded off Ville Husso, and T.J. Compton, camped with his back to the goal, grabbed it, did a 180-degree turn and shocked the Blues.
The final 20 minutes would determine if the Avalanche moved on to play the Oilers, or would have to endure a seventh game at home Sunday evening.
So, the conference finals, with the Avs owning the extra game if it goes seven, will be between the elder and the young Masons, MacDavid and MacKinnon and the two best teams in the wild west of the United States and Canada.
Bring it on.