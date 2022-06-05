EDMONTON, Alberta — Nazem Kadri doesn't appear to be coming back anytime soon for the Avalanche.
Kadri, who was injured in Game 3 after a dangerous check by Edmonton's Evander Kane, has been ruled out for the remainder of the series and possibly longer with an undisclosed injury. Kane has been suspended for one game for the hit, meaning he will miss Game 4.
That means the Avalanche will have to look elsewhere to fill Kadri's role. He has 14 points this postseason, fifth most on the team.
Colorado has several options to replace Kadri at center on the second line, including Mikko Rantanen, who has been playing right-wing on the second line. Rantanen has played center this season due to other injuries and could slide into that role fairly easily. And if Andre Burakovsky, who skated during Sunday's optional practice, is healthy he could be Rantanen's replacement on that line. Nicola Aube-Kubel could be the other option at right-wing, too.
"It's an option for us, for sure," Bednar said of Rantanen. "He did a nice job playing center when both (Nathan MacKinnon) and (Kadri) were out of the lineup. We found some good line mates for him and he produced well and was responsible on the defensive side of things. So he's a good option for us."
Rantanen agreed that he would be comfortable moving to center if needed.
"I was playing center earlier this year when (MacKinnon) was hurt and (Kadri) was hurt, so I think I could do it," Rantanen said. "But obviously it's a little different so I'd make some adjustments. But the coach makes the decision and I'm just waiting for tomorrow to see what is the decision. I'm ready to play whatever position. Maybe not 'D' or goalie, but otherwise, I'm ready."
If Bednar chooses to go a different direction, it might be J.T. Compher who gets the nod to move up a line.
Compher has been stellar recently, scoring five goals in the last five games. He slid into the second line Saturday with Kadri absent and could do it again. But Compher and the third line have been playing well and Bednar may not want to mess with that chemistry.
"When he's producing offensively, he gets this tenacious attitude in his game and, obviously, in the playoffs, the intensity gets ramped up," Bednar said of Compher. "So he's brought that over the last little bit into the net. And he's never scared to get into the net, in front of it and create chances."
It's obvious Bednar and the Avalanche have options. They've prided themselves on their depth all season and they'll rely on it now as they're only one win away from the Stanley Cup Finals.
"The reality of it is that you want to control what you can control in all situations," Bednar said. "We don't spend a lot of time talking about guys that are injured and out. We certainly feel sorry for those guys and as their coach, you've got guys playing who could be playing their entire careers to get to this point.
"But you have to move on and look at your options. Everyone else has to be ready to go."
Woodcroft responds to Kadri hit
Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft responded to the Kadri hit during Sunday's media availability, after saying he didn't have a good view of it Saturday. Kane has been suspended by the NHL for Game 4.
"I wish (Kadri) the best," he said." To me, we've seen that play, that type of hockey play occur during the playoffs and it's unfortunate someone got hurt. We took a five-minute penalty and we're able to kill it off. When you review things, and then you go to the comparables and all that kind of stuff of similar plays that have happened during the playoffs, it's easy to do after the fact but our officials have to make judgment calls in the immediate.
Nearing franchise history
The Avalanche are 6-0 on the road these Stanley Cup Playoffs, which is the second-longest postseason road winning streak in franchise history behind a 7-0 run in 1999. Colorado will have a chance to tie the record Monday in Game 4.