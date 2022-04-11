DENVER — Ten games remain in the Colorado Avalanche regular season. The team has clinched a playoff spot and amassed a league-best 110 standings points.

There’s no need to push its luck.

“This is a nice little stretch for us to try and get some guys fully healthy,” coach Jared Bednar said.

The team is scheduled to practice once in three days ahead of a Wednesday matchup with the L.A. Kings. Players feeling the wear and tear of the 82-game campaign can rest.

Nazem Kadri and Ryan Murray, both working their way back from injuries but not fully there yet, skated before the big group Tuesday. Devon Toews and Logan O’Connor took maintenance days, according to Bednar.

Erik Johnson joined regular practice after his run of 71 straight games ended. He was scratched in Edmonton due to what Bednar called “nagging stuff” at the time.

“He does a nice job of taking care of himself, making sure he’s in good shape,” Bednar said. “He obviously has some issues that he’s dealt with over his years that can still nag him at times, but I’ve tried to give him the rest that he needs and he keeps getting ready to play games. It’s a good thing.

“We’re going to need as many guys as we can possibly have healthy going into the playoffs.”

While winding down the regular season, the Avalanche have won six straight games and 11 of their past 13. Though they finished out the road trip with wins in Winnipeg and Edmonton, Bednar questioned the energy level.

“When you start seeing that fatigue kind of set in after some big emotional games against (Pittsburgh), I think you’ve got to give them a few days to recuperate so they’re sharp,” he said.

As for long-term injuries, defenseman Samuel Girard returned to the lineup Saturday against the Oilers. Captain Gabriel Landeskog (knee) is not on the ice yet and they’re “playing it by ear,” Bednar said. The goal is still to have him back for the playoffs.

Bednar is tinkering with the proven formula — splitting up the top defensive pairing of Cale Makar and Toews, for instance — to see how it looks.

“We have such a good back end that you can put anybody with whoever and you’re going to have the same result for the most part,” Makar theorized.

Defenseman Bowen Byram has played in three straight games since missing nearly three months due to the effects of past concussions. He played 18:11 and 17:11, respectively, in Colorado’s past two games.

While others recuperate, Byram has time to get back into the swing of things.

“Hopefully he still finds another gear as he starts playing some more,” Bednar said. “I’m going to try and play him as much as I can down the stretch.”