DENVER — Gabriel Landeskog is ready to return to the ice, and his timing couldn't be more perfect.
The Avalanche forward and team captain has been cleared to play against the Predators in Game 1 Tuesday night at Ball Arena, after having knee surgery on March 14. Coach Jared Bednar said Sunday that Val Nichushkin will still start with the first line, with Landeskog skating with Alex Newhook and Artturi Lehkonen on the second line.
Still, Landeskog's presence will be a boost for the Avalanche, which have lost six of their last seven games.
"I feel good," Landeskog said. "You never know. Surgery, there's always risks and whatnot and I haven't had a lot of surgeries in my career, but I was confident (I'd be back for the playoffs). I talked to a lot of doctors, got some professional opinions and feel like I made the right decision for myself, but for the team, specifically, because I'm looking forward to a long playoff run here and that was the goal, making sure I was healthy for this part of the season."
The Avalanche may be without center Nazem Kadri, who has missed practice the past two days due to a non-COVID related illness. It's unclear if Kadri will be available Tuesday.
But with Landeskog's return, Colorado is expected to be close to full strength.
"This is going to be the healthiest we've been all year," Landeskog said. "We haven't been healthy since the trade deadline — it's exciting. We'll see what we can do here."
Colorado's top lines will have to perform well if the Avalanche want to change the narrative about their recent playoff mishaps.
"If we had the exact same team last year, we still could have won, that's my opinion. That's why last year was so frustrating," Nathan MacKinnon said. "The depth (this year) is awesome. We're going to have to drive the bus though. We know that. It's up to our top guys to drive the bus and that's we're looking to do starting tomorrow night."