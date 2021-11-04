One way to look at Wednesday night’s overtime loss is the Colorado Avalanche managed a last-ditch effort and a point in the standings with a chunk taken out of their lineup.
Another would be that it featured a surprisingly poor period from a preseason favorite that has yet to get over .500 nine games in.
The Columbus Blue Jackets scored three unanswered goals in the first nine minutes of the third period. None, as coach Jared Bednar noted, were on an exceptional, “fancy” play.
“Obviously we don’t think we’ve played up to the standards that we hold ourselves to, and I think that comes back to the process,” forward Logan O’Connor, who scored Wednesday, said.
“I think last night was a good example of that. We sort of got away from the details that give us success.”
A week many of the short- and long-term injured are using to mend continues. Bednar said Mikko Rantanen, Andre Burakovsky and Devon Toews all “got through” practice Thursday.
“If they are good in the morning, then they should be playing for us in Columbus,” Bednar said.
Saturday would mark Toews’ season debut.
Bednar said he expected a week off would help Cale Makar, who has a nagging injury. Makar went on injured reserve and the soonest he could return is Nov. 11 against the Vancouver Canucks.
Martin Kaut hurt his shoulder and is week-to-week, according to Bednar.
“It's about playing our best hockey with the 20 guys we have that day in the room,” Bednar said. “That process and what it takes to be that is something we’ve been discussing at length.”