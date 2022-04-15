DENVER - The year is less than five months old, but it has been a busy one for newly signed Colorado Avalanche forward Ben Meyers.
He was an Olympian at 23 years old, representing the U.S. in Beijing in February. Even with that interruption, he put up 17 goals and 24 assists his junior year at Minnesota and was one of three finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, which eventually went to Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay.
The Gophers co-captain was also named the Big Ten Player of the Year.
The Minnesota Wild were rumored to be in the mix for Meyers’ services. He alluded to other opportunities as well. But the 5-foot-11, 194-pound Delano, Minn. native chose a Central Division team further from home.
“I’ve been in Minnesota my whole life,” Meyers said. “This is kind of an opportunity for me to see something else. Obviously I considered it, but at the end of the day I just felt like this was best.
“Obviously a big thing is you want an opportunity to play at the NHL level. Also at the same time, there’s a lot of great players here that I can learn from early in my career. That played into it.”
The Avalanche announced Wednesday that they’d signed free agent Meyers to a two-year contract through the 2022-23 season. Jared Bednar kept it brief when asked how soon he’d insert Meyers into the lineup.
“Soon,” the Avalanche coach said.
Meyers is not a candidate to debut with Colorado in the postseason, as former Gophers teammate Sampo Ranta – now playing with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles – did last season.
Meyers said he spoke to Ranta before and after he made the decision to sign with the Avalanche. Colorado's longest-tenured players, Erik Johnson and captain Gabriel Landeskog, reached out afterward.
“I don’t know how many games I'll play," Meyers said. "I don’t know what the plan’s going to be in the playoffs, since I’m not eligible to play. I’m just excited to be with the team now. I think it’ll just work itself out. There's still conversations to be had.”
Minnesota fell, 5-1, to Minnesota State in this year's Frozen Four semifinals. After about half a day, Meyers said he began sorting out his pro hockey future. A week later, he was in Colorado.
Meyers described himself as a 200-foot player with a “high motor.” He’s listed as No. 59 on the Avalanche roster – no sentimental attachment.
"I'm not a big numbers guy,” Meyers said. “I don’t really care.”