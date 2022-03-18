Newest addition Nico Sturm wound up needing help figuring out which number he’d wear with the Colorado Avalanche.
He couldn’t continue wearing No. 7 as it belonged to Devon Toews, or move up to No. 8, Cale Makar’s. No doubling up, as Ray Bourque’s No. 77 is retired. He wore No. 17 at Clarkson, but that belonged to Tyson Jost, the player headed to the Minnesota Wild as part of his deal.
“I wasn’t going to take that number, since I got traded for a 17,” Sturm said.
“At that point I asked my family, my little brother - ‘I’m kind of running out of ideas here.'"
They settled on 78.
“That’s the year my hometown team was founded,” Sturm, a native of Augsburg, Germany, said. “I thought it was kind of a nice tribute to them.”
A member of the franchise wore No. 78 for the first time as Sturm centered Alex Newhook and J.T. Compher on the third line Friday against the San Jose Sharks. Through two periods he played just over 10 minutes, spent 3:17 on the penalty kill and won all five of his faceoffs.
“Big, strong guy. Long,” coach Jared Bednar said. “I think he’s going to be a nice fit for our group.”
Sturm had played all 111 of his career NHL games with Minnesota as of Tuesday. He was thinking about lunch when Wild general manager Bill Guerin let him know he’d been traded to the Avalanche.
He’d played many “tough” games against Colorado, a Central Division opponent.
“Your head’s obviously spinning a little bit, but when he told me I (was) going to Colorado, it pretty much turned to excitement right away,” Sturm said.
Sturm, 26, usually knows someone on every team from some point in his hockey history. Not this time.
“This is completely new territory for me but the guys have been awesome,” he said.
The objective is, of course, the Stanley Cup.
“Try to be that piece that maybe puts the team over the top,” Sturm said. “I know my role in the bottom six.
“When guys see my name on the lineup chart and they see that I’m playing for Colorado, I want them to think that this team just got a little tougher to play against.”