The Colorado Avalanche found themselves in an early three-goal hole Wednesday night in Seattle and went on to lose their second straight in regulation.
Cale Makar got his team back within two, and Colorado had more than two periods to chip away at the rest of the lead. With 3:20 left in regulation, Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen slipped the puck between Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer’s legs. Grubauer raised his arm in objection, but after looking over it, the Seattle bench decided not to challenge for goalie interference.
The safer choice paid off. The Avalanche got no closer and fell 3-2.
Lehkonen got the top-line treatment after Mikko Rantanen (non-COVID illness) was ruled out shortly before the opening puck drop. Nathan MacKinnon centered the line with Valeri Nichushkin on the other wing.
Pavel Francouz stopped 26 shots for Colorado.
Facing the boards, Seattle's Jordan Eberle spun, quickly assessed and took the puck in himself. He sent a shot into the near corner of the goal just under the crossbar. Later in the first period, Jared McCann lobbed the puck at the legs of teammate Yanni Gourde and Colorado’s Bowen Byram, who were tangled in front of the net. It went off both players and in to make it 3-0 Kraken.
“We weren’t working hard enough,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “We weren’t ready to play at the start of the game.
“They've been playing some really good hockey lately, and they came out and I thought they played well from start to finish.”
Grubauer, a Vezina Trophy finalist with the Avalanche last season before leaving in free agency, made 25 saves for the Kraken. Kole Lind opened the scoring 1:12 into the game.
Nazem Kadri returned to the Avalanche lineup after missing eight games due to injury. Kadri drifted to the side of Grubauer and tapped the puck back and forth with Makar. Makar pulled up and scored his 27th of the 2021-22 campaign, building on his single-season franchise record for a defenseman.
Kadri also drew a tripping penalty at center ice.
“It took a couple shifts to get my feet wet again and get into the flow of the game,” Kadri said. “But for the most part, I think it went pretty well.”
Rantanen wasn’t the only big name missing from Colorado’s stat sheet. Gabriel Landeskog remains sidelined after knee surgery. Defenseman Erik Johnson didn’t play, and Makar’s usual defensive partner, Devon Toews, was set to stay home during the Avalanche’s three-game road swing. Ryan Murray and Nicolas Aube-Kubel were scratched Wednesday as well.