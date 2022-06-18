DENVER – The Lightning haven’t been able to get off the tracks when Colorado’s train is coming through.
Avalanche right winger Valeri Nichushkin, nicknamed “Choo Choo,” scored his second and third goals of the Stanley Cup Final in Saturday’s 7-0 win over the Lightning at Ball Arena and led Colorado to a 2-0 series lead.
“He’s a train for us. He’s such a hard-working guy, and it shows on the ice. He’s so valuable for us in every single zone,” Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar said. “He’s the full package. He’s been incredible for us. He’s such a driven human being. It’s awesome to see guys like that get rewarded.”
The three goals lead all players in the championship series. And he’s up to 13 points – eight goals and five assists – this postseason.
“I think he’s built for this time of year," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "That’s my take on it. He’s not doing anything differently that he hasn’t done for us for the better part of two seasons – at least.
“Big, long, strong, fast, tenacious, hungry, relentless on the puck, finishing off the chances he gets. He can play with top guys. He can move up and down the lineup, on power play and penalty kill … I don’t know what else to say about the guy.”
Nichushkin put the pressure on Tampa Bay, nearly scoring in the first minute. He broke through a couple of minutes later on Colorado’s first power play. With seven seconds of the man advantage remaining, Nichushkin skated in front of the net and one-timed a feed from Andre Burakovsky past Tampa goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. It’s the kind of stuff Josh Manson recalls Nichushkin doing when he was an opponent, only a little better.
“I remember him driving wide and slipping in, going hard to the net and being strong with his body," Manson said. "It feels like he’s way more consistent with it now. He fits in this structure so well and forechecks so hard. He’s such a big, strong guy. He’s lanky, and he just constantly puts you under pressure.”
The Lightning goaltender and last year’s Conn Smythe Trophy winner was beaten by Nichushkin a second time in the second period. Mikko Rantanen received a pass from J.T. Compher behind the goal and found Nichushkin in the slot for another one-timer.
Vasilevskiy denied Nichushkin’s bid for a hat trick with a quick glove save later in the second period.
Nichushkin will look for a goal in a third straight game when the series shifts to Tampa Bay for Monday’s Game 3.
“He’s been a horse for us all playoffs. It’s fun to watch,” Alex Newhook said. “When he’s out there, he does everything right. He does everything well and plays every situation. He’s a truck for us. He’s doing everything right, seems to be around the score sheet every night. He’s been great.”