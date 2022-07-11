DENVER • Valeri Nichushkin isn't going anywhere.
The Avalanche forward inked an eight-year, $49 million contract extension — a $6.125 million cap hit per year — on Monday, making him a key part of Colorado's core moving forward.
"Signing Val to a long-term deal was a top priority for us this offseason, as he would have been one of the most sought-after forwards on the open market," Avalanche President of Hockey Operations Joe Sakic said in a statement.
Nichushkin, 27, played a key role in the Avalanche's Stanley Cup championship run in 2021-22. He ranked sixth on the team in goals and set career highs in goals (25), assists (27), points (52) and game-winning goals (5). In the playoffs, he totaled 15 points, scoring nine goals — including four in the Stanley Cup Final.
Nichushkin is also one of the Avalanche's forecheckers, playing a crucial role defensively. At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds he provides a physical presence on the Avalanche's top two lines, totaling 238 hits this past season, which ranked second among team forwards, behind only Gabriel Landeskog.
"Val is a big, strong, fast, tenacious winger who is relentless on the puck," Sakic said. "He can play on the first line with our top guys, you can move him up and down the lineup. He plays power play, penalty kill, any situation you need him to. He works hard off the ice as well, in the gym, and is a humble person and great teammate. He is such an important player in our lineup and a huge reason why we won the Stanley Cup."
With Nichushkin locked up for the foreseeable future, the Avalanche will now shift their focus to the rest of free agency, which officially begins Wednesday. Several key players who are set to test the market include Nazem Kadri, Andre Burakovsky and Josh Manson.
Colorado has limited cap space, but is hoping to bring back as many players from last year's championship team as it possibly can.
"I think Joe and our staff have been hard at work," new Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said. "It's something we do all year long. We know who the free agents are going to be and we run it through multiple lenses and we try to make the pieces fit. ... We're going to leave no stones unturned to try and make the team better. ... We've been preparing for it, talking about it all year with our pro staff. So we're ready to roll."