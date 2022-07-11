DENVER • Joe Sakic, who has been the Colorado Avalanche's general manager since 2014, was named the team's President of Hockey Operations while MacFarland — formerly the assistant general manager — was promoted to the organization's GM. It's a move Sakic talked to owners Stan and Josh Kroenke about two years ago. And one he mentioned to MacFarland ahead of the 2021-22 season, which ended in a Stanley Cup championship.