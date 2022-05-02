A No. 1 seed in the NHL means little when it comes to capturing the ultimate prize.
Though the Colorado Avalanche enter the playoffs with the best record in the Western Conference, it has been 14 years since that distinction accompanied a team into the Stanley Cup Finals.
Since Detroit skated to a Presidents’ Trophy – awarded to the team with the most points in the regular-season – in 2007-08 and later hoisted the Stanley Cup, there have been 26 teams earn the most points in their conference only to fail to reach the final round of the playoffs.
That group included Colorado a year ago, when it took the Presidents' Trophy with 82 points in a COVID-shortened season before being eliminated by Vegas in the second round.
It hasn’t always been like this, as the Avs well know. Colorado won the Stanley Cup in 2001 as the No. 1 seed after winning the Presidents' Trophy. Then again, it also won it in 1996 as a No. 2 seed.
Quebec, in its final season before moving to Denver, entered as the Presidents' Trophy winner in 1994 before falling in the first round.
Only three times since 2002 has a team entered the playoffs as the top in its conference and appeared in the Stanley Cup Finals, each then winning the trophy.
The NHL expanded the playoffs to 16 teams in 1980. In six of the next 10 years a conference winner won the Stanley Cup. Parity has since been the rule in professional hockey. Since 1980, the Cup has gone to 11 teams that entered as the top team in their conference. It has been nearly three times as likely (30) to go to someone else.
Compare that to the NFL, where a No. 1 seed has won the Super Bowl 25 times in the past 47 years – more than half the time. The first-round bye assists heavily in that.
In the NBA, which has a 16-team playoff format similar to that of the NHL, a conference No. 1 seed has won the championship in nine of the past 14 years. Top seeds Miami and Phoenix are still alive after Round 1 this season.
Colorado and Florida, this year’s Presidents' Trophy recipient, will be the top seeds in the NHL, hoping to reverse a trend that favors the unfavored.
Top seeds, top targets
Entering the Stanley Cup playoffs after winning the most points in a conference hasn’t translated to postseason success in recent hockey history.
Conf. champions (Stanley Cup winners)
2021-22 Florida, Colorado
2020-21 Carolina, Colorado (Tampa Bay)
2019-20 Boston, St. Louis (Tampa Bay)
2018-19 Tampa Bay, Calgary (St. Louis)
2017-18 Tampa Bay, Nashville (Washington)
2016-17 Washington, Chicago (Pittsburgh)
2015-16 Washington, Dallas (Pittsburgh)
2014-15 NY Rangers, Anaheim (Chicago)
2013-14 Boston, Anaheim (Los Angeles)
2012-13 Pittsburgh, Chicago (Chicago)
2011-12 NY Rangers, Vancouver (Los Angeles)
2010-11 Washington, Vancouver (Boston)
2009-10 Washington, San Jose (Chicago)
2008-09 Boston, San Jose (Pittsburgh)
2007-08 Montreal, Detroit (Detroit)
2006-07 Buffalo, Detroit (Anaheim)
2005-06 Ottawa, Detroit (Carolina)
2004-05 Season canceled
2003-04 Tampa Bay, Detroit (Tampa Bay)
2002-03 Ottawa, Dallas (New Jersey)
2001-02 Boston, Detroit (Detroit)
2000-01 New Jersey, Colorado (Colorado)
1999-00 Philadelphia, St. Louis (New Jersey)
1998-99 New Jersey, Dallas (Dallas)
1997-98 New Jersey, Dallas (Detroit)
1996-97 New Jersey, Colorado (Detroit)
1995-96 Philadelphia, Detroit (Colorado)
1994-95 Quebec, Detroit (New Jersey)
1993-94 NY Rangers*, Detroit (Vancouver)
1992-93 Pittsburgh, Chicago (Montreal)
1991-92 NY Rangers, Detroit (Pittsburgh)
1990-91 Boston, Chicago (Pittsburgh)
1989-90 Boston*, Chicago (Edmonton)
1988-89 Montreal*, Calgary (Calgary)
1987-88 Montreal, Calgary (Edmonton)
1986-87 Philadelphia*, Edmonton (Edmonton)
1985-86 Philadelphia, Edmonton (Montreal)
1984-85 Philadelphia*, Edmonton (Edmonton)
1983-84 NY Islanders*, Edmonton (Edmonton)
1982-83 Boston, Edmonton* (NY Islanders)
1981-82 NY Islanders, Edmonton (NY Islanders)
1980-81 NY Islanders, Montreal (NY Islanders)
1979-80 Philadelphia*, Buffalo (NY Islanders)
Bolded teams won conference and Stanley Cup
*-Lost in Stanley Cup Finals