DENVER • The Colorado Avalanche have had quite the journey to the Stanley Cup Final, where they'll face the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Avalanche are 12-2 in this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, which is tied for the fewest losses en route to the Stanley Cup Final in NHL history, with only 14 other teams having accomplished that feat. Colorado is also 7-0 on the road this postseason, which ties a franchise record set in 1999.
But it hasn't been an easy path to the final, with three overtime games, several key injuries and multiple come-from-behind victories. Here's how the Avalanche reached the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001:
Round 1 vs. Nashville Predators
Game 1: Avalanche 7, Predators 2
Recap: The Avalanche came out of the gates hot, scoring five goals in the first period on their way to a 7-2 rout. Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals, with Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog, Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Cogliano and Devon Toews scoring the other five for Colorado.
Game 2: Avalanche 2, Predators 1 (OT)
Recap: Game 2 was a 180 from Game 1, as the Avalanche struggled to score on Predators backup goalie Connor Ingram, who had 49 saves in the game. But Makar scored the game-winner in overtime, totaling a team-high 12 shots on goal.
Game 3: Avalanche 7, Predators 3
Recap: The Avalanche took a commanding 3-0 lead in Nashville behind another strong offensive performance, led by two goals from Landeskog. But the story of Game 3 was goalie Darcy Kuemper leaving in the first period after taking a stick to the face, which would sideline him in Game 4.
Game 4: Avalanche 5, Predators 3
Recap: With backup goalie Pavel Francouz in goal, the Avalanche fell behind for the first time in the postseason, trailing 3-2 in the third period with 16 minutes remaining. But goals from Toews, MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin in the final minutes helped Colorado sweep Nashville.
Nathan MacKinnon's evolution as a leader has Avalanche playing for the Stanley Cup: 'He's willing to do whatever it takes'
Round 2 vs. St. Louis Blues
Game 1: Avalanche 3, Blues 2 (OT)
Recap: Facing a much deeper and more talented team in the Blues, it was clear after Game 1 the Avalanche were in for a longer series than Round 1. Josh Manson was able to give the Avalanche the win, scoring the game-winner in overtime. Nichushkin and Samuel Girard scored the other two goals.
Game 2: Avalanche 1, Blues 4
Recap: The Avalanche suffered their first loss of the playoffs in ugly fashion, allowing the Blues to steal a game on the road behind four goals. Landeskog scored the Avalanche's lone goal.
Game 3: Avalanche 5, Blues 2
Recap: One of the most controversial games of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, after Nazem Kadri incidentally ran into Blues goalie Jordan Binnington in the first period, forcing Binnington to leave the game and the series. And Colorado took advantage of Binnington being out, with goals from Logan O'Connor, Makar, Landeskog and two from Lehkonen. But the Avalanche did lose Samuel Girard for the playoffs with a broken sternum.
Game 4: Avalanche 6, Blues 3
Recap: It was Kadri's day in Game 4, after receiving racist slurs and death threats following the Game 3 incident with Binnington. He responded on the ice, scoring a hat trick and totaling four points in the win.
Game 5: Avalanche 4, Blues 5 (OT)
Recap: The Avalanche crumbled in Game 5, giving up a 3-0 lead. Colorado held a 3-1 lead with just over 10 minutes remaining before the Blues were able to tie the game with under five to play. MacKinnon gave the Avalanche the lead back on a ridiculous coast-to-coast goal with 2:46 remaining, but a Blues goal in the final minute sent it to overtime where St. Louis won on a goal from Tyler Bozak.
Game 6: Avalanche 3, Blues 2
Recap: Back on the road, the Avalanche trailed most of Game 6, with J.T. Compher tying the game both times on two different goals. After Compher's second goal, which tied the game at 2 with 9:42 remaining, it appeared the game was headed for overtime. But a goal from Darren Helm with 5.8 seconds left sent Colorado to the Western Conference Final.
Round 4 vs. Edmonton Oilers
Game 1: Avalanche 8, Oilers 6
Recap: Game 1 of the Western Conference Final was everything everyone expected, with the two high-powered offenses combining for 14 goals from 13 different players. The Avalanche led by as many as four goals in the second period, before the Oilers stormed back. But Colorado was able to hang on and take a 1-0 series lead with goals from Makar, Landeskog, MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, Cogliano, Kadri and two from Compher.
Game 2: Avalanche 4, Oilers 0
Recap: With Kuemper injured again, Francouz had the best playoff performance of his career in net, having a shutout on 24 saves. Meanwhile, the Avalanche's offense was again elite, with MacKinnon, Rantanen, Lehkonen and Manson each scoring.
Game 3: Avalanche 4, Oilers 2
Recap: Facing one of the most hostile crowds in the NHL, the Avalanche had a bumpy start in Edmonton. Oilers forward Conor McDavid scored 38 seconds into the first period and not even a minute later, Kadri took a dangerous hit from Evander Kane that has sidelined him since with a hand injury. But Colorado responded, thanks to two goals from Nichushkin and goals from Compher and Rantanen.
Game 4: Avalanche 6, Oilers 5 (OT)
Recap: It took everything from the Avalanche to win Game 4, falling behind 3-1 and 4-2 in the third period. But third-period goals from Toews, Landeskog, MacKinnon and Rantanen sent the game to overtime tied at 5. And it was Lehkonen who scored the game-winner in overtime to send the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup Final.
AVALANCHE INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Point leaders: Cale Makar (22), Nathan MacKinnon (18), Gabriel Landeskog (17), Mikko Rantanen (17), Nazem Kadri (14)
Goal leaders: Nathan MacKinnon (11), Gabriel Landeskog (8), Nazem Kadri (6), Artturi Lehkonen (6), Cale Makar (5), Mikko Rantanen (5), Devon Toews (5), Valeri Nichushkin (5), J.T. Compher (5)
Saves: Darcy Kuemper (210, .897), Pavel Francouz (145, .906)