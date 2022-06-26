The Colorado Avalanche are a win away from the championship heading into Sunday's Game 6 in Tampa.
Colorado's first chance to reclaim the cup came Friday when Ondrej Palat's goal gave the Lightning a 3-2 win at Ball Arena.
Should the Lightning win again Sunday, the series would return to Denver for a winner-take-all Game 7 on Tuesday at Ball Arena.
Here's how the game unfolded:
Second period
Nathan MacKinnon's one-timer from a tight angle beat Andrei Vasilevskiy 1:54 into the second to tie the game, 1-1. It is MacKinnon's second goal of the series.
First period
Steven Stamkos needed fewer than four minutes to give the Lightning the lead. A loose puck fell for Stamkos in the slot, and he put it between Darcy Kuemper's legs for the opening goal.
Artturi Lehkonen had a good look at a tying goal later in the period, but his shot hit the wrong side of the post.