A pair of second-period goals paved the way to the Colorado Avalanche’s third championship.
Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen scored roughly 10 minutes apart in Colorado’s 2-1 win in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday at Amalie Arena. It is the franchise’s first championship since 2001.
Here’s how the game unfolded:
First period
Steven Stamkos needed fewer than four minutes to give the Lightning the lead. A loose puck fell for Stamkos in the slot, and he put it between Darcy Kuemper's legs for the opening goal.
Artturi Lehkonen had a good look at a tying goal later in the period, but his shot hit the wrong side of the post.
Second period
MacKinnon's one-timer from a tight angle beat Vasilevskiy 1:54 into the second to tie the game, 1-1. It was MacKinnon's second goal of the series.
Lehkonen gave the Avalanche a 2-1 lead with 7:32 left in the second period when he flicked a bouncing puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy.
Third period
The Avalanche kept the pressure on in the first 10 minutes of the final period but did not produce an insurance goal.
Kuemper made a big save with 6:32 left to deny Nikita Kucherov and protect the lead.