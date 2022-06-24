DENVER — The Avalanche are headed back to Tampa Bay.
Colorado couldn't close out the Tampa Bay Lightning on their home ice Friday night, losing 3-2 in Game 5 at Ball Arena. The Avalanche still lead the Stanley Cup Final series 3-2, but after a disappointing showing Friday, it feels like a whole new series with possibly two games remaining and the Lightning carrying the momentum.
"I mean they’re a good team, man. They’re in the Stanley Cup Final for the third year in a row," Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said. "It’s not supposed to be easy and it’s not going to be easy. We knew that coming into this, we knew that coming into tonight. Just felt like bounces, whatever, (Andrei) Vasilevskiy had another good night, we felt good about our game, we tied it up in the third and then obviously they created a slot shot there that squeezes through (Avalanche Darcy Kuemper). So, it is what it is, short memory in the playoffs and that’s what we’re going to do."
Like Game 4, the Lightning scored first, with Jan Rutta scoring his first goal of the postseason. The Avalanche were able to tie the game in the second period on a goal from Valeri Nichushkin, who has scored four goals in the final. Nichushkin scored on a rebound from Cale Makar, who has 21 assists in the playoffs. But the Lightning gained the lead right back on a four-on-three power play goal by Nikita Kucherov, after penalties on J.T. Compher and Makar.
Makar came up big again for the Avalanche, scoring his eighth goal of the playoffs to tie the game early in the third period. And Colorado appeared to have control of the pace in the third period, having several good looks at taking the lead. But again, the Lightning responded, with the game-winning goal from Ondrej Palat at the 7:22 mark.
Goalie Andrei Vasilevksiy was a difference-maker again for the Lightning, totaling 35 saves. He's the main reason why Tampa Bay is now 4-0 in elimination games this postseason.
"I think our guys did a nice job (against Vasilevskiy)," coach Jared Bednar said. "We had a bunch of good looks. Defintiley tighter checking in this game than in previous ones. But yeah, I didn't mind the looks that we got."
Some were also frustrated with the officiating Friday night, as the Lightning were given an advantage in power plays, 4-2. And especially the penalty on Makar, that led to the power play goal in the second period. But the Avalanche were quick to turn down any questions about the officiating.
"I’m not going to get into that," Landeskog said. "That’s something they can continue to do, but we’re not doing that."
The Avalanche are now 3-2 in close out games in the playoffs, having also lost to the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the second round. Colorado, of course, went onto win Game 6 in St. Louis. The Avalanche have yet to finish a series at home this postseason, but have been an incredible 8-1 on the road in the playoffs.
"We've been good because we just continue to play our game regardless of the venue," Bednar said. Guys have been digging in on the road. We've seen it through the regular season. We've seen it really step up in the playoffs. Guys come in hungry and ready to play and playing to our identity."
Game 6 between the Avalanche and Lightning will take place Sunday at 6 p.m. in Tampa Bay.
"I mean obviously it stings," Landeskog said, "but listen, it’s a seven-game series and we’ll wake up tomorrow, we’ll be ready to go, watch some film and see where we can get better and see where we can tighten things up to make it harder for them. We’ll bounce right back."