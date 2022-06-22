TAMPA, Fla. — The Colorado Avalanche are looking to take a 3-1 lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday at Amalie Arena.
Darcy Kuemper is starting in goal for the Avalanche. Nazem Kadri is set to return to the Avalanche's second line after missing the last few weeks following hand surgery.
Colorado won games 1 and 2 before the Lightning roared back with a 6-2 victory Monday.
Here's how Game 4 unfolded:
Third period
Nico Sturm followed his own shot, and his second attempt deflected off Andrew Cogliano before beating Andrei Vasilevskiy to tie the game 2-2 in the first three minutes of the final period.
Second period
Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman skated past a pair of Avalanche defenders and beat Kuemper with a backhanded shot, giving Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead midway through the second period.
A shot deflected off Nathan MacKinnon's skate and into the goal on an Avalanche power play five minutes into the second period, allowing Colorado to tie the game 1-1. Gabriel Landeskog's shot put the puck on a path toward the goal.
First period
Kuemper made the first couple of saves on the night, but Anthony Cirelli gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead in the first minute. Kuemper's mask was knocked off in the initial shot, but play continued due to the impending scoring opportunity.
The Lightning finished the first period with a 14-4 advantage in shots.