DENVER - The Stanley Cup is inside Ball Arena, and the Avalanche are looking to keep the trophy in Colorado following Saturday's Game 5.
The Avalanche lead the Lightning 3-1 in the series. A win would mark the third championship in franchise history.
Here's how the game unfolded.
Second period
The Avalanche earned a power play in the final minutes of the period but failed to tie the game before the start of the third period.
The Lightning used a 4-on-3 advantage to regain the lead on Nikita Kucherov's power-play goal midway through the second period.
Valeri Nichushkin cleaned up a rebound and beat Andrei Vasilevskiy to tie the game, 1-1, five minutes into the second.
First period
The Avalanche killed off a pair of Tampa Bay power plays in the first 10 minutes to keep the game scoreless, but Jan Rutta's slapshot with five minutes left in the opening period gave the Lightning an early lead.
The Avalanche finished the period with a 13-11 advantage in shots but failed to beat Vasilevskiy in the first.