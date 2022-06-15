DENVER • The Avalanche and Lightning each have their strengths heading into the Stanley Cup Final.
Colorado has one of the best offenses and power play units the NHL has seen in recent history. The Lightning has arguably the best goalie in the world and an immense amount of experience, winning the last two Stanley Cups. It's a perfect matchup that's sure to make for a long and exciting final.
Here's how the two sides stack up:
Top lines
Avalanche: The Avalanche's top two lines are arguably the best in the NHL with Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog, Valeri Nichushkin and Mikko Rantanen leading the way. Those four have combined for 29 goals in the playoffs. Though it did suffer the loss of Nazem Kadri, who may miss the entire Stanley Cup Final with a thumb injury. Expect Artturi Lehkonen and Andre Burakovsky to try and fill that void. The Avalanche have scored a league-high 65 goals this postseason.
Lightning: Led by Nikita Kucherov, the Lightning boast a talented top line with Ondrej Palat and Steven Stamkos. Those three have combined to score 54 of their 135 points and 24 of their 52 goals this postseason.
Advantage: Avalanche. While Tampa Bay has as good a top line as any team, Colorado's top six makes them a dangerous offensive team.
Nathan MacKinnon's evolution as a leader has Avalanche playing for the Stanley Cup: 'He's willing to do whatever it takes'
Defensemen
Avalanche: Cale Makar and Devon Toews are considered one of the top defensemen duos in the NHL, as they've combined for 35 points in the postseason — Makar's 22 points are the second-most by a defenseman in these playoffs. The Avalanche's other defensive pairings of Erik Johnson and Bowen Byram, and Jack Johnson and Josh Manson, have also been solid.
Lightning: If Makar and Toews are the best defensive duo in the league, the Lightning's Victor Hedman and Jan Rutta are right behind them. They've combined for 17 points this postseason, with Hedman leading the way with 14. Hedman and Makar are both finalists for the Norris Trophy, which is given to the best defenseman in the NHL.
Advantage: Tie. Both teams boast a good amount of defensive talent, with Hedman and Makar being two of the best in recent history.
Goaltenders
Avalanche: The Avalanche have played two goalies this postseason in Darcy Kuemper and Pavel Francouz, and it's not totally clear who will start in Game 1. Kuemper has started 10 games, totaling 210 saves with a .897 save percentage. And Francouz, who has started in place of Kuemper, who has been injured, has totaled 145 saves with a .906 save percentage. They've combined to allow 39 goals.
Lightning: Andrei Vasilevskiy is arguably the best goalie in hockey right now and has proven it in the playoffs. He's made 502 saves with a .928 save percentage this postseason. Like Kuemper and Francouz, he's allowed 39 goals, but on 147 more shot attempts.
Advantage: Lightning. This is the Lightning's biggest advantage, as Vasilevskiy could be the difference in the series.
Power play
Avalanche: The Avalanche have the second-best power play scoring percentage this postseason at 31.11%, behind only the New York Rangers. They've scored 14 power play goals, which is also tied for second-most with the Lightning.
Lightning: The Lightning's power play unit isn't as efficient as Colorado's, scoring 22.58% of the time, but they do produce the most penalties in the NHL, totaling 62 power play chances in the postseason.
Advantage: Avalanche. When the Avalanche's power play unit is clicking, there are few teams that can stop it.
Experience
Avalanche: Colorado has only two players on its roster who have won a Stanley Cup — Andre Burakovsky with the Washington Capitals in 2018 and Darren Helm with the Detroit Red Wings in 2008. While the Avalanche have several veteran players like MacKinnon and Landeskog, many have never reached this point in their careers.
Lightning: The Lightning, on the the other hand, return 13 players from last year's Stanley Cup team. They're also looking to become the first team to three-peat since the New York Islanders did it in 1980-83.
Advantage: Lightning. Tampa Bay has been here now each of the past three years and know what it takes to win the Cup.