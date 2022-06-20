The Colorado Avalanche lost away from home for the first time this postseason in Monday’s 6-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 3 at Amalie Arena.
Tampa Bay’s victory ensures the series will return to Colorado for a Game 5.
Game 4 is Wednesday in Tampa.
Here’s how it happened:
First period
Gabriel Landeskog scored on a redirection 8:19 into the first period to give the Colorado Avalanche an early lead in Game 3. The power-play goal came off assists from Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar. Valeri Nichushkin appeared to open the scoring five minutes in, but Tampa Bay successfully challenged the play for offside.
Anthony Cirelli scored just after a Tampa Bay power play expired to tie the game 1-1 with just under seven minutes remaining in the opening period.
Ondrej Palat beat Darcy Kuemper with just over five minutes left in the first period to give Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead.
Second period
Nicholas Paul, who appeared to be injured in the first period, scored in the first 90 seconds of the second period to give the Lightning a 3-1 lead.
Landeskog scored his second goal of the night, both on power plays, to bring the Avalanche within a goal in the first five minutes of the second period.
Steven Stamkos fired a wrist shot over Kuemper's glove to give the Lightning a 4-2 lead in the middle of the second period.
Patrick Maroon didn't have much of an angle, but he didn't need one to become the fifth Tampa Bay player to beat Kuemper in Game 3, giving the Lightning a 5-2 lead. Pavel Francouz replaced Kuemper after the goal.
Corey Perry became the first play to beat Francouz, giving the Lightning a 6-2 lead late in the second period.
Third period
Neither team scored in the third period, cutting Colorado’s lead in the series to 2-1.