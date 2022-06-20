The Colorado Avalanche lost away from home for the first time this postseason in Monday’s 6-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 3 at Amalie Arena.

Tampa Bay’s victory ensures the series will return to Colorado for a Game 5.

Game 4 is Wednesday in Tampa.

Here’s how it happened:

First period

Gabriel Landeskog scored on a redirection 8:19 into the first period to give the Colorado Avalanche an early lead in Game 3. The power-play goal came off assists from Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar. Valeri Nichushkin appeared to open the scoring five minutes in, but Tampa Bay successfully challenged the play for offside.

Anthony Cirelli scored just after a Tampa Bay power play expired to tie the game 1-1 with just under seven minutes remaining in the opening period.

Ondrej Palat beat Darcy Kuemper with just over five minutes left in the first period to give Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead.

06_20_22 stanley cup 00956.jpg

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) checks Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) into the boards during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Monday, June 20, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

Second period

Nicholas Paul, who appeared to be injured in the first period, scored in the first 90 seconds of the second period to give the Lightning a 3-1 lead.

Landeskog scored his second goal of the night, both on power plays, to bring the Avalanche within a goal in the first five minutes of the second period.

Steven Stamkos fired a wrist shot over Kuemper's glove to give the Lightning a 4-2 lead in the middle of the second period.

Patrick Maroon didn't have much of an angle, but he didn't need one to become the fifth Tampa Bay player to beat Kuemper in Game 3, giving the Lightning a 5-2 lead. Pavel Francouz replaced Kuemper after the goal.

Corey Perry became the first play to beat Francouz, giving the Lightning a 6-2 lead late in the second period.

Third period

06_20_22 stanley cup 02358.jpg

Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) exchanges punches with Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) during the third period of Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Monday, June 20, 2022. The Lightning won 6-2. Colorado leads the series 2-1. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

Neither team scored in the third period, cutting Colorado’s lead in the series to 2-1.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5

Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments