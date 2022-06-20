TAMPA BAY — The Colorado Avalanche are looking to take a 3-0 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final Monday night.
Follow along with live updates below:
Second period
Corey Perry became the first player to beat Pavel Francouz, giving the Lightning a 6-2 lead late in the second period.
Patrick Maroon didn't have much of an angle, but he didn't need one to become the fifth Tampa Bay player to beat Darcy Kuemper in Game 3, giving the Lightning a 5-2 lead. Francouz replaced Kuemper after the goal.
Steven Stamkos fired a wrist shot over Kuemper's glove to give the Lightning a 4-2 lead in the middle of the second period.
Gabriel Landeskog scored his second goal of the night, both on power plays, to bring the Avalanche within a goal in the first five minutes of the second period.
Nicholas Paul, who appeared to be injured in the first period, scored in the first 90 seconds of the second period to give the Lightning a 3-1 lead.
First period
Ondrej Palat beat Kuemper with just over five minutes left in the first period to give Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead.
Anthony Cirelli scored just after a Tampa Bay power play expired to tie the game 1-1 with just under seven minutes remaining in the opening period.
Landeskog scored on a redirection 8:19 into the first period to give the Colorado Avalanche an early lead in Game 3. The power-play goal came off assists from Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar. Valeri Nichushkin appeared to open the scoring five minutes in, but Tampa Bay successfully challenged the play for offside.