TAMPA BAY — The Colorado Avalanche are looking to take a 3-0 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final Monday night.
Follow along with live updates below:
First period
Gabriel Landeskog scored on a redirection 8:19 into the first period to give the Colorado Avalanche an early lead in Game 3. The power-play goal came off assists from Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar. Valeri Nichushkin appeared to open the scoring five minutes in, but Tampa Bay successfully challenged the play for offside.