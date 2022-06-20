061922-s-avs-pic35.jpg

Colorado Avalanche center Andrew Cogliano (11) goes with other teammates to greet Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) after winning game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The Avalanche won the game 6-0. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

 Jerilee Bennett

TAMPA BAY — The Colorado Avalanche are looking to take a 3-0 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final Monday night. 

Follow along with live updates below:

First period

Gabriel Landeskog scored on a redirection 8:19 into the first period to give the Colorado Avalanche an early lead in Game 3. The power-play goal came off assists from Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar. Valeri Nichushkin appeared to open the scoring five minutes in, but Tampa Bay successfully challenged the play for offside.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5

Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments