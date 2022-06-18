06_15_22 stanley cup 00975.jpg

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92), left, left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62), right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and defenseman Cale Makar (8) talk things over before beginning a 5-3 power play against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

DENVER — The Avalanche are looking to take a 2-0 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lighting in the Stanley Cup Final Saturday night at Ball Arena.

Follow along below: 

First period: Avalanche lead 3-0

Similar to Game 1, the Avalanche started fast, with Valeri Nichushkin scoring on a power play opportunity. Colorado didn't stop there, as Josh Manson made it 2-0 with his third goal of the playoffs. Rookie Alex Newhook assisted on both goals. And Andre Burakovsky made it 3-0 on a rebound shot by Mikko Rantanen. 

Second period: Avalanche lead 4-0

Nichushkin scored his second goal of the game, this time on a beautiful feed from Rantanen to make it 4-0. 

