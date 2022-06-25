DENVER — If the Avalanche want to win the Stanley Cup, goalie Darcy Kuemper has to play his best hockey in Game 6 or in a possible Game 7.

Kuemper has been inconsistent during the final against the Lightning, surviving Game 1, having a shutout in Game 2, being benched in Game 3, making enough saves to win Game 4 and allowing one too many goals in Game 5 on Friday. Kuemper had 26 saves Friday, allowing three goals, including one from Jan Rutta in the first period that might have been his worst goal allowed in the final.

"He was OK," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "I'd like to see him get the first one, obviously. But besides that, I thought he battled hard."

Kuemper said after the game he was disappointed to let that one get through, along with the game-winner from Ondřej Palát in the third period.

"It was just a little bit of a knuckler. Happens," Kuemper said. "You know, you do things the right way, that's all you can do. Obviously you don't want to let any goals in. But it happens."

Colorado is unlikely to make a switch in goal at this point, as Pavel Francouz has seen minimal ice time in the series. And for the most part, Kuemper has been good enough to win, allowing an average of 2.6 goals per game with a .898 save percentage. The only problem is that he's going up against arguably the best goalie in the world in Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy, who has made 159 saves in the final.

But for Kuemper, while he's struggled at times and is facing tough competition, his teammates still have faith in him to get the job done.

"He's been very level-headed," Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson said. "I think that's what you need as a goalie. You just got to be very level-headed and no matter what happens you just have confidence in yourself that you can play your game. And I know we have confidence in him, as well, that he can come out and make the saves that we need him to make."

Kuemper and the Avalanche are only one win away from winning the Stanley Cup with a second chance to close it out Sunday at 6 p.m. in Tampa Bay.

"Be ready for the next game," Kuemper said. "We won there last time so we've just got go out there and play our game and stay even-keel through the highs and the lows and we would have taken a 3-2 series lead any day, so we're in a good spot here."

Burakovsky makes trip to Tampa Bay

Avalanche forward Andre Burakovsky, who scored goals in Games 1 and 2, is making the trip to Tampa Bay after missing Games 3, 4 and 5 due to a wrist injury.

"Burky is still considered day to day," Bednar said Saturday. "I think he’s a possibility for us, he’s traveling with us, so he may be in the lineup."

Valeri Nichushkin and J.T. Compher were banged up after Friday's loss, as both were seen heading to the X-Ray room after the game. Bednar said Saturday both are fine and should be able to play Sunday.