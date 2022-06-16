DENVER — Avalanche coach Jared Bednar knows his team still has plenty of room for improvement.

Colorado was crisp in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday night, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 and taking a 1-0 series lead. But they also had several mistakes that nearly cost them the game. And in a series that is expected to be close every game, the Avalanche can't afford to continue to make those errors.

"We focus on our game. We look at that game last night and liked good portions of it and didn't like portions of it," Bednar said. "Regardless of how Tampa plays, we have a certain identity that we need to play to to be successful. We learned that through the course of this season especially. And then for me, it's just managing those momentum swings. We've been breaking the game into five-minute increments all year and it's something our guys talk about on the bench and they recognize it."

Colorado was focused on its game to start, scoring three goals in the first period. But it also allowed a goal off a giveaway in the first and then back-to-back goals in the second that tied the game.

Part of that was Tampa Bay's ability to slow down the Avalanche. Known as one of the best defensive teams in the NHL, the Lightning countered Colorado's fast attack by controlling the pace and keeping the puck out of their offensive zone as much as possible.

"They're really comfortable playing those tight checking games," Bednar said. "I think the more controlled, tight-checking game favors them. There's certain things we have to do to be successful against them. And one of the teams we looked at closely and that I spent a lot of time on was the (Toronto Maple Leafs)."

The Maple Leafs are the closest a team has come to beating the Lightning this postseason, losing in seven games in the first round. Toronto had offensive success against Tampa Bay, which the Avalanche are hoping to replicate against star goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

"They had a lot of success," Bednar said of Toronto. "It's tough to get that timely goal against Vasilevskiy and Tampa and the way they defend."

That was certainly the case Wednesday night, as the Avalanche went scoreless in the second and third periods for the first time all postseason. But Colorado didn't waver, continuing to play its game, which Bednar said they'll keep doing Saturday in Game 2.

"They still blocked a lot of shots," Bednar said. "We're going to encourage our guys to continue to shoot the puck if they're getting in lanes ... Can't hang onto it too long because it feels like their shot blocking just gets better. But I did like the way we kind of followed up on shots that they did block. Even the game-winning goal is an example of that."

Kadri, Cogliano continue to skate

Nazem Kadri and Andrew Cogliano both skated again Thursday morning, as each are recovering from surgery — Kadri on his hand and Cogliano his thumb. Bednar said they are day-to-day, but it does appear they could return for the final as both skated with sticks for the first time.