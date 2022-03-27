DENVER - Colorado Avalanche prospects get social media training during development camp, but there are things the PowerPoints don’t prepare you for. Fans have a direct line to athletes. It’s a place to pan and praise, to chastise and eulogize.
How they use it is largely their own decision. Oftentimes it’s more than anyone imagined.
It’s a place for wholesome moments, such as defensive partners Devon Toews and Cale Makar claiming to have each other as their phone backgrounds on Twitter.
It’s also filled with criticism and rumors, particularly ahead of key dates.
Forward Tyson Jost was traded to the Minnesota Wild before last Monday’s trade deadline after parts of six seasons in Colorado, the team that drafted him 10th overall in 2016. He endeared himself to many, but also had to contend with first-rounder expectations.
Jost said he still uses Instagram, but logged off Twitter. This was partly on the recommendations of older teammates, who told him to “just stay away from it.”
“When I first came in the league, I was on there and I just found it wasn’t healthy, I guess you could say. I just got off it,” Jost said just before he was traded. “I'm sure there’s some positive, but there’s also a ton of negative.
“I just wanted to get away from a lot of the stuff that’s been said. It’s a personal choice.”
Nico Sturm joined the Avalanche as part of the Jost trade. He made a point to thank Colorado fans for their welcoming Instagram messages, even though he said he’s not an overly active social media user.
He said his girlfriend Taylor Turnquist, who plays for the Minnesota Whitecaps of the Premier Hockey Federation, pointed out that before his farewell post to the Wild organization, it had been two years since his last update.
“My girlfriend’s on me because of that,” Sturm said with a smile. “She’s like, ‘You need to post more.’ Maybe that’s something I have to look into a little more.
“There's just so much stuff out there these days that’s maybe not that good if you read it. I try to stay away from it as much as possible, and especially now.
“There's a lot of stuff in my life, obviously, going on. I think it will be more of a distraction than a help right now.”
The time-wasting concern was echoed by new teammate Josh Manson. The defenseman was rumored to be on the move before his trade to Colorado on March 14 for prospect Drew Helleson and a second-round pick.
Manson acknowledged he’d played his entire career up to that point in Anaheim – away from the scrutiny of, say, Toronto or Edmonton. Still, Manson said plenty of people were telling him about trade deadline activity, so he didn’t need to keep track of the speculation himself.
“I just kind of left it alone,” Manson said. “Same thing now. I just kind of leave it alone.
“If I'm honest, I really do want to get off of all of it. It just consumes a lot of time.”
Meanwhile Avalanche coach Jared Bednar’s retweets are infrequent, but he’s alluded to using Twitter. Not around the trade deadline, though.
“It’s actually the time of year that I avoid Twitter,” Bednar said.
“You’re hearing names that I think are crazy names – I'm just wondering, why would a team trade that guy?”
Some like to keep tabs on league news. Some use the platform to hype friends, siblings and charities.
But there’s a reason many athletes’ most recent tweet is their college commitment or a birthday wish from 2014. The sports world is watching, and it has opinions.