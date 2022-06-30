DENVER — A shirtless Gabriel Landeskog hoisted the Stanley Cup high above his head at Civic Center Park, as hundreds of thousands draped in burgundy and blue roared across the way.
For Landeskog, the rest of the Avalanche and the city of Denver, reality finally set in Thursday, four days removed from winning the Stanley Cup. Fans lined the streets of downtown Denver and Civic Center Park to celebrate the franchise's third championship. And Landeskog made sure to thank them for it.
"The city of Denver, the state of Colorado," Landeskog said into the mic, "you guys have been (bleeping) amazing for the last 10 years."
Colorado's championship parade was one that will be hard to forget, with players drinking beer out of water guns, Cale Makar and Devon Toews going shirtless with fans, Artturi Lehkonen drinking out of a shoe, Mikko Rantanen forgetting English on stage, Jared Bednar getting emotional during his speech, and Nathan MacKinnon — the Avalanche's most intense player — dancing and smiling in front of thousands.
"That was definitely surreal having everybody come out and support us," Nazem Kadri said. "We're going to celebrate it for awhile. I'm going to enjoy it. This stuff doesn't come around that often, so you've got to enjoy it and soak it all in."
Timothy Hurst
Avalanche centerman Nathan MacKinnon kisses the Stanley Cup during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship Parade on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
A young fan cheers among the estimated crowd of 500,000 during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Avalanche left-winger Gabriel Landeskog’s daughter Linnea shows him a cutout of his face during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship Parade on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
A young fan holds a handmade Stanley Cup in the crowd during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
The Colorado Avalanche team is introduced with the Stanley Cup on the the steps of the Denver City and County Building during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Members of the Colorado Avalanche ride on a Colorado Springs fire truck through downtown Denver during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship parade Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
The Denver City and County Building is refected in a fan’s sunglasses as she cheers among the estimated 500,000 during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) carries the Conn Smythe Trophy for MVP as he is introduced during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) drinks a beer as he is introduced on the the steps of the Denver City and County Building during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) carries the Stanley Cup onto the steps of the Denver City and County Building during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) hold Conn Smythe winner Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) on his shoulders as the team celebrates during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) gives the Stanley Cup a hug on the the steps of the Denver City and County Building during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic speaks on the the steps of the Denver City and County Building during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche left wing and team captain Gabriel Landeskog (92) holds the Stanley Cup as the team celebrates on the the steps of the Denver City and County Building during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar rallies the crowd as he stands between the Stanley Cup and the Conn Smythe Trophy he earned for being the MVP in the Stanley Cup Final during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) hold the Stanley Cup on the the steps of the Denver City and County Building during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) hold up the Stanley Cup on the steps of the Denver City and County Building during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Avalanche leftwing Gabriel Landeskog wears the Swedish flag while celebrating with fans during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship Parade on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson, left, and centerman Nathan MacKinnon hug the Stanley Cup during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship Parade on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Avalanche centerman Nathan MacKinnon is mobbed by fans at the tail end of the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship Parade on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic tosses a hat back to the crowd after autographing it during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship Parade on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
PHOTOS: Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship Parade and Rally
Estimated 500,000 celebrate the 2022 Stanley Cup Champions in downtown Denver with a parade and rally.
Timothy Hurst
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Timothy Hurst
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Christian Murdock, The Gazette
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Timothy Hurst, The Gazette
Timothy Hurst
Timothy Hurst
Timothy Hurst
Timothy Hurst
Timothy Hurst
Timothy Hurst
Timothy Hurst
Timothy Hurst
The parade is the ultimate celebration for the Avalanche. And Thursday proved that Denver is a hockey city, as NCAA champions University of Denver and high school national champions Denver East High School were also honored.
"I love this city so much. The support has been incredible," said Kadri, who is a free agent this offseason. "Today was one of those big time moments where it was just like, 'wow, this is really happening.' We've had expectations on us all year and it just makes me even more proud that we delivered because that's a tough position to be in."
The Avalanche made it clear that the party is nowhere near being over, as they intend to celebrate until next season's training camp that's a couple months away. And each player and personnel member will get the chance to spend a day with the Stanley Cup, doing whatever they please, which will surely inspire more shenanigans.
They will also reflect on an incredible run that was years in the making, just as they did Thursday in front of the Avs faithful. And maybe they'll be back there, on that stage celebrating, sooner than most realize.
"How about this damn team," Avalanche GM Joe Sakic said. "It's been 21-damn-long years... We’re back."
