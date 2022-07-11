DENVER • This should have been the Broncos exit plan for John Elway.
Win it all — then escape the direct spotlight. Let a sharp, eager, trusted whippersnapper take over and take the heat while the praise and adoration still fall on a beloved Front Range sports hero.
Oh, well. We live and we learn.
Joe Sakic nailed the dismount. Boy, did he ever. A couple weeks after bringing another Stanley Cup to Colorado, Sakic was announced Monday as president of hockey operations with the Avs.
That’s a bump in title and salary, a wanted dip in obligations and visibility. Sakic won’t be involved in “day-to-day” operations with the Avs, and when NHL general managers hold their annual meetings in Florida, Sakic will have a new side hustle: “Setting up tee times,” he joked.
Sweet gig, if you can win two Stanley Cups as a player, one as an executive, Hart Trophy (as NHL MVP), the Jim Gregory award (as NHL executive of the year), Conn Smythe (playoffs MVP) and gold medals in the Olympics, World Cup, world championship and world juniors.
A man named Chris MacFarland is taking over as Avalanche general manager. Who’s Chris MacFarland? Well, glad you asked. He’s the sharp, eager, trusted 52-year-old charged with keeping the Avs at the top of the NHL for the next — oh, I don’t know — seven or eight years.
No pressure, dude.
“We’re going to leave no stones unturned trying to make the team better,” said MacFarland, who has spent the past seven years with the Avalanche and has four kids with wife Chandra.
The Avalanche succession plan has been activated.
“This has been in the works for a couple of years,” Sakic said.
Live and learn. That’s what Monday’s Avalanche news conference was all about. Sakic lived through a historic rebuilding project with the Avs and learned the 24/7 grind is enough to send the best of us to the first tee for a breather. As he raised the Cup for the third time as the central figure of a championship Avs run, the 53-year-old’s expression was one of relief.
“The Avs logo is Joe Sakic,” MacFarland said.
When Sakic jumped into the job as general manager way back in 2014, one of his first moves was to job-shadow Elway around Broncos headquarters. One year later Elway built a Broncos Super Bowl winner but elected to remain the top decision-maker for six more years. Instead of another storybook final act, Elway waited until 2021 to cede general manager duties.
The Broncos only now are emerging as a player again. Who knows? Maybe Sakic lived and learned through his peer on Colorado sports’ Mt. Rushmore before trimming his daily duties.
“I’m still a part of it,” Sakic said. “I’m not going anywhere.”
The Avs learned Monday they can’t be without Valeri Nichushkin, who signed an eight-year contract to stay with the Avalanche. Was “Choo Choo” awesome during the Stanley Cup run or what? Nichushkin recorded career-highs in goals, assists, points and game-winning scores.
As for Nazem Kadri, who hits free agency Wednesday, Sakic said: “We’ll see where it goes.” It didn’t sound optimistic for Naz and the Avs, who probably can’t afford to pay the man.
As for new goalie Alexandar Georgiev, who signed a three-year deal with the Avalanche, Sakic called him “an athletic goalie” and a “great fit with the ‘D’ and forwards we have.”
Trust in Joe, no matter the title.
Even Kroenke Sports & Entertainment is living and learning. Stan Kroenke, the big boss, attended most, if not all, of the Nuggets’ workouts prior to NBA summer league. The reigning Super Bowl (with the Rams) and Stanley Cup champ (Avs), Kroenke rides an elliptical and chats up coaches and players alike.
KSE learned it can go three seasons with the Avalanche banished from local TV and still draw half-a-million fans to a Stanley Cup parade through downtown Denver.
And winning’s addictive. The KSE-owned Avs and Nuggets will get a new shared practice facility, Sakic said, timetable TBD. And KSE learned from former Nuggets executive Tim Connelly, who left Denver to join the Minnesota Timberwolves. Front-office talent stays if you pay. MacFarland had offers from other hockey teams to be a GM. He stayed here and got paid.
“Ownership, they don’t want to lose good people,” Sakic said.
We live and we learn.