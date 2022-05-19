DENVER — Oh, boy.
Here the Avalanche go again.
The Avs won’t admit it, but the second-round monkey gets a little bit heavier with each Jordan Binnington save. You could see it late Thursday night at Ball Arena, with the "are you kidding me" look on Nathan MacKinnon’s face after Binnington stoned a point-blank shot. Oh, boy.
Bad memories don’t vanish. The Avs are reliving theirs. In Game 2 of a second-round playoff series that suddenly is a tight battle, the Blues showed this is, in fact, going to be one serious test for the Avs. The Blues won 4-1 to tie the series at 1-1 with Game 3 Saturday in St. Louis.
The joint will be juiced up. Do you know what else there is to do on a Saturday night in St. Louis? Nothing. So the joint will be all juiced up.
“We were bad," Avs star Nathan MacKinnon said after.
"We got outworked," coach Jared Bednar added.
Oh, boy. Are the Avs really doing this again?
If the Avalanche had dominated Game 2 like they dominated Game 1 while Binnington stood on his head, no big deal. But the scary part of the Blues silencing 18,000 Avs believers is how the upset went down: St. Louis flat-out beat Colorado. No doubt about it. Binnington, a dang wall who stopped 51 shots on goal in Game 1, was nothing special the second go-round. He had only 31 shots to stop. He didn’t need to be special. And all four Blues goals were legit, from Jordan Kyrou’s to David Perron’s to another from Perron to an empty-net job. This loss wasn’t so much on the Avs as it was a credit to the Blues. St. Louis was better in every way.
Oh, boy.
The Blues improved to 1-8 in their last nine playoff games against the Avs. The Avs lost for the first time in three weeks. Shoot, gas was still under $4 the last time the Avs lost. This was also their first loss of the playoffs, so don't freak out... yet.
"We're not going to sweep every round," MacKinnon said.
But the puck did not lie. This was no fluke. This was a flashback to memories the Avs must exorcise. Flashbacks to the 2019 Sharks, the '20 Stars, the '21 Knights who ended Avs’ seasons.
Ask me, and this is perfect sports. The Avs now are forced to face their fears and prove they’re not a bunch of well-paid frontrunners who beat the heck out of teams in February and fail in May. Tune in Saturday. That’s a huge game for the present and the future of Avalanche hockey.
“There’s lots of hockey to play,” Bednar pointed out.
Come Saturday, Bednar should move Gabriel Landeskog to the top line with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen and keep him there. Maybe it's the last three postseasons talking, but the guys making the biggest bucks should be paired together and counted on to remove this monkey. If the Avs advance, the top line must outplay the Blues’ top line. So far that hasn’t happened.
“We were bad,” MacKinnon said.
Disagree. The Blues were just better.
The Avs are really leaning into this fire off as many shots as possible even if you’re falling over and can’t see the net game plan. I like it, because “shots on net” is a constant refrain in hockey press conferences, but I could be wrong in liking it. Are the Avs sacrificing quality shots for more shots? The Blues smothered both shots and rebounds in Game 2. The Avs could use a little more Nikola Jokic, making the extra pass, a little less Will Barton, shooting if it feels like leather.
Easy for you and me to say. We don’t have 6-foot-6, 226-pound Blues defenseman Colton Parayko trying to smash us into a sheet of ice while making split-second decisions. Telling you, the Blues are good and deep and confident in themselves, and Game 2 was a solid example.
The No. 1 seed in the Stanley Cup playoffs is on the ropes. No, that’s not the Avalanche. It’s the Florida Panthers, who stormed through the regular season but are down 0-2 in a seriously juicy series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
That shows a couple things, one good and one bad for the Avs: the regular season means diddly squat when it comes to hockey’s postseason and two heavyweights in trouble proves it, and the Avs would get home ice in the Stanley Cup final if the Panthers can’t recover from their deficit and the Avs advance. Big if.
Oh, boy. Was Wayne Gretzky right? “The Great One” is now the TNT analyst who perfectly predicted the first round, 8-0, in his playoffs bracket. Moving on to the second round, Gretzsky’s lone upset was the Blues over the Avalanche. Gretzky is still shooting his shot.
The Blues now have presented the perfect obstacle for the Avs. Beat St. Louis, a recent Stanley Cup champ, and the Avs can open the floodgates to a half-decade of Stanley Cup runs. Fall to St. Louis, and the Avs will earn a reputation as frontrunners who can’t win it all.
Oh, boy.
It's the second round, and the Avs got a series.