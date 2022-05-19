St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) makes a save as Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) looks for a rebound during the first period of Game 2 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)