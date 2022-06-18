Colorado Avalanche center Alex Newhook (18) and Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) celebrate after Nichushkin (13) scored against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) on a power play during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver Saturday, June 18, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)