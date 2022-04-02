DENVER — Things got weird Saturday afternoon in LoDo.
Nothing new there. You should see it when the bars close. This is what I’m talking about, though: Avalanche star Cale Makar, on the giant videoboard hanging from the rafters at Ball Arena, announced his go-to music before a game is... Eminem? Book-loving, psychology-studying, choirboy-ing Cale Makar... Eminem fanatic. Didn’t see that one coming.
That’s not all the weird, however. The Avalanche met their match for most of a game. Weird, right? And the Avs still beat the Penguins, 3-2.
“I loved the game,” Jared Bednar said after. “The game was great.”
No kidding. Fantastic game. Playoff vibes all around. And not to jinx it or anything, but it showed how it's going to take something weird to keep these Avalanche out of the Stanley Cup final. It just is. Bad health, really bad puck luck, locusts, floods, something. They are better than everyone else, evidenced by stuff like this: with six home games still remaining, the Avalanche tied the franchise record for home wins in a season — 28. Or like this: Over a quarter-century only three teams reached 100 points faster than the Avs, who did it in 67 games.
Weird happens, though. Happened a bunch on Saturday. For one, Penguins fans threatened to overtake the joint. Who knew that many yinzers live in Denver? But both times a “Let’s go, Pens!” broke out after a Pittsburgh goal, the Avalanche scored less than 30 seconds later.
“It really did feel like a playoff game on and off the ice,” Avs forward J.T. Compher said.
Sports are weird, so of course the Avs aren’t a lock or anything like that. A No. 16 seed, Maryland-Baltimore County, beat a No. 1 seed, Virginia, in the NCAA Tournament. The NFL’s greatest offense, the 2013 Broncos, scored eight points in a Super Bowl. The Rockies made the playoffs. Seriously, that happened. Weird.
The Avs played without injured forward Nazem Kadri, who’s “going to miss some time,” Bednar said. The coach didn't hesitate when he said Kadri will be back for the playoffs, which is nice.
“He felt like he got hit by a car,” Bednar said.
Usually it’s the Avalanche opponent feeling that way. Not for the Penguins, though. Dang that’s a scary squad. If not for Kuemper playing one of his best games, the Avalanche were in trouble.
“That’s a dangerous, dangerous team,” Bednar said.
Kuemper, who has fit right in, made 40 saves and still leads the league in smiles.
“I don’t see our team letting off the gas... like we used to,” Bednar said.
These Avalanche tied the first Avalanche with 104 points. The 1995-96 Avs had Patrick Roy, Peter Forsberg, Adam Foote, Joe Sakic, all those guys, and went on to claim the Stanley Cup.
“Obviously that was an incredible group. We think we have a really good group here, too,” Kuemper said. “Those are the guys we’re trying to live up to with their Stanley Cups. That’s what we’re striving for.”
The Avs are a machine at the moment, 104 points and few holes to be found. Weird to think a trip to the Cup finals wouldn’t happen again.