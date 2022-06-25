It’s Captain O’Clock in the Stanley Cup Final.

Gabriel Landeskog’s whole entire hockey life has been building to this moment in time.

Want to feel old at the same time Avalanche diehards are sprouting gray hairs due to a surprise turn in the Stanley Cup Final? Landeskog, who’s been here forever, is still in his 20s. Playoff hockey as awesome and intense as Avalanche-Lightning never gets old. Neither does Landy, apparently, who's only 29.

This is a captain’s moment if there ever was one: The Avs lead the Lightning 3-2 with two shots to get one win and hoist the Cup. Game 6 is Sunday in Tampa. Game 7, if there must be a Game 7, would be Tuesday night in LoDo.

Does anyone around these hills want to mess with Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy in a Game 7? Didn’t think so. A low snowpack sounds like more fun. Life’s stressful enough without facing this era’s Patrick Roy in a do-or-done.

Now is the time for Landeskog to engage a lifetime of leadership. When he went under the knife for knee surgery March 14, the Avs were pretty sure he would be able to return for the playoffs. But how can you can be totally certain when an ice skater’s knee gets sliced into?

“No timeline,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said way back then of Landy’s potential return.

That’s kinda true. The timeline was to get Landeskog back for this exact time in Avs history.

The Avs need a hockey hero. The storybook ending has Landeskog’s long climb with the Avs closing with No. 92 fighting off the bad guys in the crease for the game- and Cup-winning goal. The alternative is years of asking, “How the heck did the best team in hockey not win it all?”

Someday, we’ll learn the discomfort Landeskog’s been playing through during the playoffs. His availability at morning skates has been spotty but, boy, has he shown up for the games. Somehow a man who missed 23 games after surgery hasn’t missed a single playoff game.

Among players selected in the 2011 NHL draft, Landeskog leads them all in goals scored with 248. No. 2 is Lightning bolt Nikita Kucherov with 246. Now would be a bad time to play catch-up.

If there’s a dash of doubt that seeped into the Avs dressing room after the Lightning stole Game 5 and had Avs fans throwing beer cans onto the ice, it’s time to captain up.

The Avs are better than the Lightning, not to mention everyone else. But in sports, you’re obligated to prove it.

By the time his contract is up, Landeskog would be the longest-tenured “C” in Avalanche history — by far. He’s signed through 2029 and would have 17 seasons here, the same as Todd Helton, one more than John Elway. Sunday night won’t be Landy’s final moment of this magnitude.

On Sept. 4, 2012, Landeskog famously became the youngest captain in NHL history. He was 19 years, 286 days old — 11 days younger than Sidney Crosby at his Penguins coronation. I remember the 48-point season when Landy was often the only player who would answer question after question about the Avalanche's rock bottom. Time sure flies these days.

It was coach Joe Sacco and the great Milan Hejduk who informed Landeskog he would succeed Hejduk as captain of the Avs. Twenty-seven years in, the Avs have crowned only four captains: Joe Sakic (for 13 seasons), Adam Foote (two), Hejduk (one) and Landeskog (10). Elite company. Needing one win in two games against the two-time defending champs to take the Stanley Cup is an elite moment.

The Avs didn’t appoint such a young captain without doing their research. In 2010, Landeskog was the youngest player to be named captain of the Kitchener (Ontario) Rangers. He was 17 and wore a tightly shorn mohawk haircut, a travesty if you know his hair now. Or ask your wife.

That’s not even the whole story of Landeskog’s captainships and why his entire hockey career has been one long training ground leading him into the Avalanche’s current situation. Landy captained Team Sweden’s under-16, under-17 and under-18 operations. As far as I could find out Saturday, the only time he hasn’t worn the “C” from 16 on was with Team Sweden at the 2014 Olympics. Landeskog was Sweden’s alternate captain to Henrik Zetterberg. One day, I believe, he will captain the Avs as general manager, a natural successor after Joe Sakic adds two or three Stanley Cup rings as GM. Come on, tell me you haven’t considered GM “Landy.”

It’s not like Landeskog will just retire from playing and stop making all of us other guys jealous.

At the time Landeskog was named Avs captain, he called it “a pretty humbling experience.”

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy has humbled the Avs by allowing only two goals in regulation in each of the past three games. Enough with the humility. The Avs have two games to show they’ve been better than everyone else for nine months. Time for the Captain to raise the Cup.