"Sunny D" arrived in Colorado with a smile and left with a beer chug.

Without exiting goaltender Darcy Kuemper, the Avalanche must keep the good times rolling.

The Avs acquired Kuemper on July 28, 2021. His unofficial final day as an Avalanche was July 7, 2022, when the Avs traded for his successor, Alexandar Georgiev. Kuemper did not last a year here — but what a year it was. “Kemps” and Colorado will never forget their time together.

Among Avs goaltenders, only Patrick Roy won more Stanley Cups. Short list, solid company. Kuemper's ubiquitous smile balanced the serious business of Nathan MacKinnon and tunnel vision of Gabriel Landeskog. The Avs fit perfect en route to Stanley Cup No. 3.

“I just try to be positive all the time in all aspects of life,” Kuemper said Day One of his first-and-only training camp with the Avalanche.

Your new Day One goaltender is Georgiev, 26, the first NHL player born in Bulgaria and, judging by his Instagram, a part-time Broncos fan. (The Rangers say his name is pronounced “ghee-OHR-ghee-ehv,” a tough chant. Go with "George-y! George-y!") The backup goalie remains Pavel “Frankie” Francouz, who endeared himself to fans with a 6-0 postseason record.

“I think they are going to be a great duo,” GM Joe Sakic told reporters at the NHL Draft.

Sakic’s twin Stanley Cups as a player both were won with Roy in goal — before the salary cap. His bid for two as general manager will come with a roll of the dice at the most important position. Money complicates things, and Roys, Brodeurs and Vasilevskiys don’t grow on trees.

In exchange for his backup goalie, New York Rangers general manager Chris Drury scored a serious haul from the Avalanche — three draft picks, including a pair of third-rounders. Drury always was clutch in crunch time. Sakic and Drury a long time ago were Avs roommates.

How will it work out for the Avs? Stand by. Since the Avs came to Colorado, five teams have won multiple Stanley Cups in what came to be known as their championship window. Two won all their titles with the same star as the no-question No. 1 goalie — the Devils with Martin Brodeur, the Lightning with Andrei Vasilevskiy. The others mixed and matched, though never to this extent. The Avs are taking a risk in goal.

They earned the right to take risks. Sakic last week was named the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year. He credited his Avs staff.

“I’m really proud of this award,” Sakic said.

Kuemper was a pleasure, a delightful man and teammate. He went 37-12-4 as the Avs’ No. 1 goal in the regular season, 10-4 in the playoffs.

Kuemper and the Avs will always have Games 4 and 6.

In Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, Kuemper allowed a goal 36 seconds into the game. He allowed only one more. He also became the first goaltender to record an overtime assist in a Stanley Cup final, setting up Nazem Kadri for the sudden-death winner, a hidden puck trick.

The puck became stuck in the top and back of the netting, leading to a delayed Avs celebration and tens of thousands "What just happeneds?" up and down the Front Range. Then, delirium.

Kuemper's winning performance came in the midst of a goalie controversy the Avalanche never bought into. But there was doubt. Jared Bednar himself asked: “Would (Kuemper) be able to go and bounce back and do the job?” Or should the Avalanche turn it over to Francouz?

Bednar made another correct move and Kuemper finished the job. In Game 6, the clincher, Kuemper stopped 22 of 23 shots. He held the Lightning scoreless over the final 56 minutes, 12 seconds of action. He was aided by a "D" that allowed only one Lightning shot on goal in almost 12 minutes in the third period.

Questioned throughout, Kuemper came through.

Thanks to his time here, Kuemper will get paid-paid when free agency opens Wednesday — but not by the Avs. Darcy will be all smiles again.

On his final day in an Avalanche sweater, Kuemper chugged a parade beer. Cheers.

What a (less than a) year it was.