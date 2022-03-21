DENVER -- Mikko Rantanen scored a pair of power-play goals and Nathan MacKinnon finished the job 52 seconds into overtime, giving Colorado a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.
Cale Makar took over possession on top of the Avalanche logo after Edmonton's Evander Kane lost the puck in his skates. Makar rushed in and tapped the puck to MacKinnon, who beat Mike Smith glove side Monday night at Ball Arena.
“A little bit too exciting,” MacKinnon said. “Obviously fun for people to watch, but we’ve got to be a little tighter in the second.”
Next to the net, Rantanen chopped at his own blocked shot. Smith (28 saves) was hugging the goalpost but the puck popped up and over him to make it 1-0.
Rantanen scored his second from further away. Smith swiped at the shot and missed. The puck dropped to his left and went in.
Newly acquired Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson had two consecutive bad bounces on the same play and managed to recover. First the puck jumped his stick at the point. He tried to get it away from one Oiler and sent it directly to another. He crossed the ice and confronted the puck mover, delaying the rush enough. The shot never wound up on net.
Later, Manson was assessed a double minor for high sticking. During the delayed penalty, Kailer Yamamoto scored for Edmonton, reducing the upcoming power play to two minutes instead of four. Colorado killed it off.
Less than three minutes after Rantanen’s second goal, the Oilers’ Kane tied the game again at 2.
Colorado spent the second half of the second period spinning its wheels – penned into its own zone but not allowing many shots to reach goaltender Darcy Kuemper.
“I thought we were playing on the end of our stick in the second period,” coach Jared Bednar said. “We were kicking the puck around.
“The exact game you don’t want to play against Edmonton.”
A frenetic, brief overtime got a sellout crowd buzzing again. MacKinnon ended it, giving him 13 goals in the 17 games he’s played in since the All-Star Break.
He wasn’t scoring at his usual clip early in the season.
“I’m not going to shoot 2% forever. I’m going to get hot eventually,” MacKinnon said. “A few posts in there as well. I just have to trust it.
“Definitely some overthinking goes into it when you’ve got 3 (goals) in 20 (games), but I just have to stick with it. They’re going in a little bit now for sure.”
Kuemper made 23 saves.
Avalanche defenseman Ryan Murray left the game with an upper-body injury just 31 seconds in. He did not return and Bednar said they would know more in the morning.