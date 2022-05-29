DENVER • The Avalanche have yet to face a player as good as Connor McDavid in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
McDavid, who is arguably the best player in hockey, has put the Oilers on his back this postseason, leading them to the Western Conference Finals where he and Edmonton will face the Colorado Avalanche. The Avs are sure to have their work cut out for them with McDavid, who has 26 points (7 goals, 19 assists) this postseason. Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson, who has been in the league since 2007, says McDavid is "right up there" as one of the greatest players he's ever faced.
"Those great players are always going to find a way to get their chances and I think the difficult part is just limiting how many they're going to get," Johnson said Sunday. "And he's right up there with the best, for sure. He's a handful.
"I think I saw a stat the other day, when (Sidney) Crosby won the Conn Smyth (in 2017) he had 20 points in 20 games or something, and McDavid already has 26 or something like that. Just shows how he's on another level right now. It'll be a big challenge."
And McDavid isn't the only Oiler playing at an elite level, with his line partners Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane combining for 41 points this offseason. The Oilers have been the top offensive team in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, averaging 4.33 goals per game. The Avalanche are second, averaging 4.3.
"It's going to take a team effort of everyone pulling the same rope," Avalanche's Devon Toews said. "We're going to do our best to slow them down. ... It's a team effort to defend. You can't just defend one-on-one or have a certain one line to match up against them. ... Everybody's got to defend against guys like them."
Colorado has their own offensive firepower, with forward Nathan MacKinnon leading the way. MacKinnon has 13 points this postseason, scoring a team-high nine goals.
And while it will take a team effort from either side to win this series and advance to the Stanley Cup Finals, all eyes will be on those two, as their respective teams typically fair as MacKinnon and McDavid do.
"I'm sure it's the dream matchup the league wanted," Johnson said. "Two of the best players, I believe, going at it. Two of the fastest players. Two of the most highly-skilled guys that you could really pick out of the league. I think it's great for hockey. I think it's great for fans. I think it's great for both teams.
"When you can have best on best, it's the best you could hope for as a player."